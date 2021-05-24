Natco withdraws compulsory license, signs agreement with Eli Lilly for Barcitinib; Patent Office notifies extension of timelines and more

In this week’s patent news: Patent Office notifies Supreme Court’s order on Extensions of Timelines; Patent office announces JPO/IPR Training Course FY 2021; BananaIP and NASSCOM to organize a Master Class on IP; Panacea Biotec accuses Sanofi of patent infringement, files suit; Natco and Eli Lilly sign patent license agreement for production of Barcitinib; NATCO and Eli Lilly sign patent license agreement for production of Barcitinib; India and South Africa propose three-year patent waiver.

Patent Office notifies Supreme Court’s order on Extensions of Timelines

The Indian Patent office has issued a public notice in furtherance of the Supreme Court’s order of 27th April 2021 regarding extension of timelines and has notified to all the stakeholders that the Public Notice of the patent office dated 24.03.2021 stands withdrawn and all timelines/periods for the completion of various acts/proceedings, filing of any reply/document, evidences, payment of fees, etc. before the patent office and falling due after 15.03.2020 stand extended until further order of the Court.

Patent office announces JPO/IPR Training Course FY 2021

The Japan Institute for Promoting Invention and Innovation (JIPII) and the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS) is conducting its yearly IPR training program from September 3rd to December 15th this year. There are three courses being offered in hybrid mode which include i) Training course for Practitioners Specializing in Trademarks; ii) Training course for IP Trainers and iii) Training course for Practitioners Specializing in Patents. Training in person will be contingent on COVID19 situation and international travel restrictions in operation at the time of the training .

Interested candidates who are eligible for the above said programs may send their application, CV and other necessary documents as indicated in the application form by email to [email protected] and hard copy (in duplicate) by post to the Controller.

Complete details regarding the program are available here.

BananaIP and NASSCOM to organize a Master Class on IP

BananaIP and NASSCOM have launched a first of its kind ‘Master Class on IP for Start Ups’. The event is supported by India AI, Start Up Karnataka and IT-BT Department. The registration is now open, and any Start Up or Entrepreneur may register for free. You may view the registration details at this link.

Panacea Biotec accuses Sanofi of patent infringement, files suit

Delhi based, global generic and specialty pharmaceutical and vaccine maker Panacea Biotec has filed a patent infringement suit before the Delhi High Court against France based pharmaceutical MNC, Sanofi accusing the latter of infringing Panacea’s patent on its fully liquid Hexavalent Vaccine sold as EasySix vaccine. Sanofi however has submitted to the Court that it does not manufacture or market any product which infringes the amended claims of Panacea patent.

Natco and Eli Lilly sign patent license agreement for production of Barcitinib

Natco Pharma has announced that it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive, voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug Baricitinib. As part of the agreement, Natco has withdrawn its application filed with the Indian Patent Office recently, seeking the issue of Compulsory License against Eli Lilly for the manufacture of Baricitinib. Baricitinib which has been approved for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis when used in combination with Remdesivir has shown potential in reducing recovery time and accelerating improvement in clinical status among patients with Covid-19, notably among those receiving high-flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation.

India and South Africa propose three-year patent waiver

India and South Africa, last week proposed a three-year patent waiver for Covid-19-related health products including drugs and vaccines, along with “their material or components. The submission being backed several poor and developing countries from Africa and Latin proposes a waiver beyond drugs and vaccines to include diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, personal protective equipment with the coverage proposed to include “the prevention, treatment or Covid-19”

Authored by Gaurav Mishra

