NAIMCC acquires status of International Depository Authority under the Budapest Treaty and other patent news

In this week’s Patent News – NAIMCC acquires status of International Depository Authority under the Budapest Treaty; Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, speaks at the 10th BRICS Trade Ministers Virtual Meeting; IPOPHL and WIPO sign MoU to conduct National Survey on IP Awareness and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATE

NAIMCC acquires status of International Depository Authority under the Budapest Treaty

According to a public notice issued by the Indian Patent Office (IPO) and the World Intellectual property Office (WIPO), the National Agriculturally Important Microbial Culture Collection (NAIMCC) will acquire the status of the International Depositary Authority (IDA) under the Budapest Treaty on the International Recognition of the Deposit of Microorganisms for the Purposes of Patent Procedure on 28th July, 2020.

India currently has two IDA’s namely – Microbial Culture Collection (MCC), located in Pune, Maharashtra and Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC), located in Chandigarh.

You may click here to access the official notice.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, speaks at the 10th BRICS Trade Ministers Virtual Meeting

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal recently addressed the member countries at the 10th BRICS Trade Ministers Virtual Meeting. The Minister called for “transparency and trust” in trade related matters. With regard to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), the Minister expressed his concerns about the TRIPS Agreement and said that the Agreement did not foresee or make accommodations for a pandemic where demand for vaccines and medicines would come from numerous countries, creating a rapid change in demand. He also said that IPR’s must not create hurdles in providing affordable access to medicines and that it was important to uphold the principles of WTO and ensure openness, fairness, transparency, inclusivity, and non-discrimination.

Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1640746

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATES

IPOPHL and WIPO sign MoU to conduct National Survey on IP Awareness

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a National Survey on IP Awareness in the Philippines. The nation-wide survey aims to understand the general perception of the public on the effects of piracy, counterfeiting and other acts of infringements. According to the official notice, WIPO will contribute at least 2 million Philippine Pesos for the implementation of the survey and will use the “WIPO Consumer Survey Toolkit on Respect for IP.” The Deputy Director General of POPHL, Nelson P. Laluces said that the survey will enable IPOPHL to improve its IP awareness strategy and help them identify priority areas.

Source:https://pia.gov.ph/press-releases/releases/1048586

USPTO releases updated study on “U.S. Women Inventor-Patentees”

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has released an updated study on U.S. women inventor-patentees titled – “Progress and Potential: 2020 Update on U.S. Women Inventor-Patentees,” on 21st July 2020. The updated study is based on the addition of more than one million patents that have been issued and three years of new data.

As per the official press release, the highlights of the findings are as follows:

The number of patents with at least one woman inventor increased from 20.7% in 2016 to 21.9% by the end of 2019

The “Women Inventor Rate”–the share of U.S. inventors receiving patents who are women–increased from 12.1% in 2016 to 12.8% in 2019.

The gender gap in the number of women inventors who remain active by patenting again within five years is decreasing; 46% of women patented again in the next five years versus 52% of men.

You may click here to access the full Report.

Source: https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-releases-updated-study-participation-women-us-innovation-economy-0

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

