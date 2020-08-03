Massive increase in patent publications, over 1200 applications published this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 31st of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,241 patent applications have been published in the 31st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,241 applications published in the journal, 264 applications account for early publications while 977 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 662 applications have been granted last week as compared to 436 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 42.98%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1 9 800% increase Mumbai 25 95 280% increase Chennai 17 155 811.76% increase Kolkata 2 5 150% increase Total 45 264 486.67% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 58 117 101.72% increase Mumbai 70 236 237.14% increase Chennai 231 516 123.38% increase Kolkata 149 108 27.52% decrease Total 508 977 92.32% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 553

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,241

Percentage difference: 124.41% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,280 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 536 Mumbai 235 Chennai 404 Kolkata 105 Total 1,280

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 153 261 70.59% increase Mumbai 55 105 90.90% increase Chennai 163 180 10.43% increase Kolkata 92 116 26.09% increase Total 463 662 42.98% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,241 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 302 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 47 applications from Mumbai, 43 applications from Pune, 69 applications from Bangalore, 68 applications from Chennai and 53 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 24th July 2020 to 31st July 2020 Delhi 570 17 Mumbai 985 47 Pune 556 43 Bangalore 771 69 Chennai 750 68 Hyderabad 423 53 Kolkata 116 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,732 Total ordinary publications 19,326 Total applications published 23,058 Total grants in Delhi 5,245 Total grants in Mumbai 2,221 Total grants in Chennai 4,961 Total grants in Kolkata 2,456 Total Grants 14,883 Total applications examined 42,483

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,946 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 118

Total designs registered this Week: 200

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,946

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

