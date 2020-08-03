+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Massive increase in patent publications, over 1200 applications published this week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Massive increase in patent publications, over 1200 applic...
03 August 2020
0 Cmnts

Massive increase in patent publications, over 1200 applications published this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 31st of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,241 patent applications have been published in the 31st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,241 applications published in the journal, 264 applications account for early publications while 977 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 662 applications have been granted last week as compared to 436 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 42.98%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi19800% increase
Mumbai2595280% increase
Chennai17155811.76% increase
Kolkata25150% increase
Total45264486.67% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi58117101.72% increase
Mumbai70236237.14% increase
Chennai231516123.38% increase
Kolkata14910827.52% decrease
Total50897792.32% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 553

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,241

Percentage difference: 124.41% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,280 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi536
Mumbai235
Chennai404
Kolkata105
Total1,280

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi15326170.59% increase
Mumbai5510590.90% increase
Chennai16318010.43% increase
Kolkata9211626.09% increase
Total46366242.98% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,241 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 302 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 47 applications from Mumbai, 43 applications from Pune, 69 applications from Bangalore, 68 applications from Chennai and 53 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date24th July 2020 to 31st July 2020
Delhi57017
Mumbai98547
Pune55643
Bangalore77169
Chennai75068
Hyderabad42353
Kolkata1165

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,732
Total ordinary publications19,326
Total applications published23,058
 
Total grants in Delhi5,245
Total grants in Mumbai2,221
Total grants in Chennai4,961
Total grants in Kolkata2,456
Total Grants14,883
 
Total applications examined42,483

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,946 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 118
  • Total designs registered this Week: 200

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,946 

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider