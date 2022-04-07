Launch of Indian IP Statistics Report, 2021

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BananaIP is happy to launch the IP statistics report for the year 2021. This report covers Patent, Trademark, Design, Copyright and Geographical Indication (GI) statistics based on information available on the website of the Indian IP Office. Wherever relevant, a comparative review with previous years has been presented in the report. You may download a copy of the report here. [Download PowerPoint Version] [Download PDF Version]

Findings and Conclusions

At a general level, intellectual property activity before the IP Office increased notably in 2021 compared to the previous year. While Patent, Copyright, Trademark, and GI filings saw an increase in numbers, the number of Design filings dropped during the year.

The conclusion of the report reads as follows:

To conclude, we observed an overall increase in the IP Statistics in 2021. In the year 2021 number of patents published increased by 2%, the number of trademarks filed increased by 13.78%, the number of copyrights filed increased by 29.71% and the number of geographical indications filed increased by 49.01%. We also observed that the number of patents granted increased by 15.66%, trademarks registered increased by 33.96%, and geographical indications registered increased by 560% in 2021. However, the number of designs registered decreased by 17.54%.

Statistics as Indicators

Intellectual Property statistics have since long been used as indicators of intellectual activity, and the findings of this report signify an increase in innovative and creative activity in India despite the pandemic. The numbers also indicate the importance being given to IP protection in the Indian market by both Indian and foreign organisations.

Talking about the report, Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala stated, “IP filings in India have been steadily increasing since 2014, and the increase in 2021 is not surprising. What is interesting is the fact that patent, trademark, and other IP filings increased despite the negative consequences of COVID-19.

The increase in numbers is in sync with increased enforcement, licensing, and litigation.

Over the last decade, we have seen a significant transformation in the IP ecosystem in India, and I can today state with confidence that we are no longer a nation that views IP with circumspection.”

Attribution

The report was the result of contributions from consulting/strategy, patent, copyright, and trademark departments of BananaIP Counsels.

You may download a copy of the report below-

