Latest Updates on Privacy – November, 2021 – Part III

JPC adopts draft report on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has adopted its report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 after around two years of deliberations. It includes a number of recommendations that might improve the final law, including an acknowledgment that the digital economy cannot take precedence over the protection of citizens’ rights. The report is expected to be tabled before the end of the first week of Parliament’s winter session.

U.S. lawmakers demand privacy bill after news of Amazon lobbying unravelled

In wake of a recent report released by Reuters which revealed that Amazon has gathered an enormous quantity of sensitive personal data on its consumers, five members of Congress have raised the demand for a consumer-privacy legislation. The findings highlight the importance of bipartisan action on tougher privacy regulations. In recent years, no substantial federal data protection legislation has been passed in Congress due to an impasse on the topic.

RBI proposes new law to regulate digital lending

A working group of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended a new law to govern digital lending and a central body to assess digital lending apps. The action comes after the RBI discovered 1100 loan applications available online, 600 of which were unauthorised. The panel recommended that loans be disbursed directly into borrowers’ bank accounts and that loans be serviced solely through the digital lenders’ bank accounts. Further, it suggested that all data collection should happen with the prior consent of borrowers and should be stored locally.

