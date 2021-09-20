Latest updates on e-commerce and licensing: September – Part 1

This is a rundown of last week’s news updates on E-Commerce and Licensing :

Govt. to re-examine e-commerce draft rules

The government is facing significant criticism from both, the players of e-commerce industries and from various sections of the government over the draft e-commerce rules published in June. The draft rules contain various contradictions that are being flagged by the players and are seeking further amendments. “The definition of related party certainly needs some more clarity, otherwise it will be difficult not only for foreign players like Amazon and Flipkart, but even homegrown companies like Tata and Reliance to have their various brands such as 1mg, Netmeds, Urban Ladder, Milkbasket, etc. sell on their super-apps,” a Delhi-based retail executive said on the broad definition of ‘related party’.

70% growth expected in B2B e-commerce : Sandeep Juneja

Sandeep Juneja, Vice-president of sales and Marketing of DHL Express, India recently stated that the B2B e-commerce sector is to grow by 70% in next six years. “Logistics is the biggest part of the cost component in e-commerce… if not done properly, or without it, e-commerce can’t exist,” says Sandeep Juneja. “Until last year, cross-border e-commerce was growing at more than 25 per cent every year,” Juneja states. He states that india competes with countries like ‘Vietnam, South Korea and China’ and has the potential of becoming a global sourcing hub. “Over the next six years, B2B e-commerce is going to go about 21 trillion, which is 70 per cent more than what it was in 2019.”

New, revamped DSP program of Amazon

Amazon is now set to provide enhanced support to its partners in technology, hiring and logistics by revamping its Delivery Service Partner program in India, US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and Netherlands. “We launched the DSP program in 2015 and we already have more than 300 partners working with us. India is the 11th country where Amazon is rolling out the revamped program, under which we will offer newer services, including allocation of an account manager to the DSP partner and value-added tools for hiring, legal and technological support,” Amazon vice president-customer fulfilment (APAC, MENA and LATAM) Akhil Saxena told PTI.

‘Dattun’ gets a new look

‘Neem Tree Farms’, a US based e-commerce company has launched dattun as organic toothbrush with an attractive packaging. It is being sold at $24.63 (approx. Rs.1800). The brand has described this as a “one-of-a-kind” and “original”. This is not the first instance where Indian product has been ripped off and sold by a foreign entity. Recently, a New Zealand Website was found selling the ‘charpai’ as ‘Vintage Indian Daybed’ for Rs. 41,000. Balenciaga was found selling the Indian ‘Thailas’ for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs.

Acer Smart TV and Indkal Technologies enter into a new licensing Agreement

Acer, a company famous for its computer hardware and accessories has decided to enter the smart TV space in India along with Bangalore based Indkal Technologies. “The need for home entertainment has increased in the past twelve months , thus boosting the demand for televisions. This makes a great time to enter the market with Acer, which is one of the most trusted and reliable brands across markets. As the current surge in sales is expected to grow till Diwali, we will find immense opportunities to showcase the value addition that Acer Televisions will bring to the market and towards improving the overall TV viewing experience”, Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies stated in his announcement.

Shopee is coming to India!

Shopee Pte Ltd., a Singapore based multinational technology company which focuses on e-commerce is planning to enter the Indian e-commerce market. It has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on ‘Shopee India’ and has also started a recruitment campaign. The Southeast Asian group has found success in India with its game ‘Free Fire’. Shopee is a strong player in e-commerce in Southeast Asia brining in roughly Rs. 8,800 crores globally in revenues.

Reliance gets control of Just Dial

Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail has acquired the sole control of the 25 year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial for Rs. 3,497 crore. “RRVL has now taken sole control of Just Dial Ltd in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations with effect from September 1, 2021. “The acquisition represents 15.63 per cent of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial,” the statement said. In July, reliance Retail ventures had acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Just Dial at a price of Rs. 1,020 per equity share from VSS Mani, the founder and chief executive of Just Dial in a block deal. Just Dial is one of the many acquisitions that has been done recently by Reliance Industries or by one of its many subsidiaries.

