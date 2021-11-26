Latest Updates on Antitrust – November, 2021 – Part III

Intellepedia IP Radio

This is a rundown of last week’s news updates on Antitrust:

CCI releases report on pharma sector

Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently released a study on India’s pharmacy sector. The study suggested the creation of a National Digital Drugs Databank for the use of regulators, industry, physicians and consumers with the aim to combat the information asymmetry that prevails in the sector. It also advised online pharmacies to develop self-regulatory mechanisms in the areas of data collecting, usage, sharing, and privacy. The CCI also advised that the frequency of drug testing in India be increased, as well as the capacity of drug testing facilities.

Paper manufacturers face penalties from CCI on claims of cartelization

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined ten paper makers Rs 5 lakh each, and imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 lakh on the Indian Agro and Recycled Paper Mills Association, for cartelization. The companies and the association were found to have contravened provisions of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002 by fixing the prices of writing and printing paper. However, the imposed fines were only symbolic considering that most businesses have gone online due to the pandemic thereby decreasing the need for paper. CCI asked these manufactures and association to cease and desist in the future from indulging in anti-competitive conduct.

Italian antitrust watchdog fines Amazon and Apple $225 million

Italy’s antitrust watchdog has penalised Amazon.com and Apple Inc a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for alleged anti-competitive collaboration in the sale of Apple and Beats products. As per the authorities, the two companies’ collaboration have reduced the number of discounts offered to customers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. The Italian Competition Authority said that the actions of the two companies violated European Union rules, and affected competition on pricing. The watchdog has also ordered the tech giants to lift reseller limitations. The authorities found that the resellers were “chosen individually and in a discriminatory way.”

Authored by Rohan Joshua Jacob (Associate) and Anjali Shekhawat (Intern).

