Lacoste Protects its ‘Crocodile’, Bareilly Terracotta Filed for GI, #FridaysForFuture Trademark, Forever 21 Gets New Lifeline and more, brought to you by the Trademark Attorneys at BananaIP (BIP) Counsel.

INDIAN TRADEMARK UPDATES

‘Lacoste’ Protects Its ‘Crocodile’

Lacoste S.A., the French Clothing company, had filed a suit for permanent injunction at the Delhi District Court against an individual, Mr. Suresh Kumar Sharma based in New Delhi, for using its registered trademark “Lacoste” with logo/device of a crocodile. Lacoste S.A contended that Mr. Sharma was selling shirts bearing “Lacoste” trademark and thus pleaded for infringement of its trademark and for passing off. The Court observed that Mr. Sharma had no right to use the “Lacoste” trademark and further held that his actions led to undue enrichment of his trade and created confusion amongst the general public. Thus, the court granted permanent injunction, restraining Mr. Sharma from using the “Lacoste” trademark.

INTERNATIONAL TRADEMARK UPDATES

Greta Thunberg files New Trademark Application

Greta Thunberg, the 17 year old Swedish climate change activist, who had gained popularity after her speech (in which she exclaimed “how dare you”) at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, seeks to protect her name and her movement “#FridaysForFuture”. Greta has applied to trademark the terms “#FridaysForFuture and “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (School Strike for Climate with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The Swedish activist in an Instagram post told that her name and the phrases are being used constantly for commercial purposes without her consent and therefore she has decided to file the trademarks in order to protect them from any misuse.

Inter Milan’s Legal Tussle to Protect its Trademark over “Inter”

Inter Milan, an Italian professional football club, has scored a preliminary ruling in its favour against Major League’s Soccer (MLS) Inter Miami, an American professional soccer club, over the use of the term Inter. Inter Milan had filed for the protection of the term “Inter” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2014, against which an opposition was filed by MLS. MLS had contended that the term “Inter” was merely descriptive and there existed likelihood of confusion, thus seeking dismissal of registration of the term “Inter” by Inter Milan. Major League Soccer also claimed that there were a number of clubs that used “Inter” in their name and thus, “Inter” cannot be registered as a trademark. However, the USPTO was not convinced by the argument that “Inter” frequently appears among the names of soccer clubs and could not be associated with any one club and thus dismissed the opposition filed by Inter Miami. It will be interesting to see what the next steps for MLS will be.

BRAND LICENSING UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor to be the Brand Icon for “IMARA”

Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru based fashion start-up, has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood Actress and the style icon, to be the brand ambassador for its women’s ethnic wear brand “IMARA”. “IMARA”, a fashion line conceptualized as a contemporary interpretation of the conventional, offering a refreshing take on ethnic designs has roped in Kareena Kapoor as the new face for its brand. With this partnership, the company looks forward to expand the brand’s footprints across the country.

Forever 21 Gets New Lifeline

Forever 21, California based fashion retailer has collaborated with Mattel Inc.’s Barbie, to bring out a new fashion collection. The collaboration is celebrating the classic doll with a new collection that blends Barbie’s love of pink with her girl-power ideals. The new line is mainly targeting young girls and includes shirts and tank tops in Barbie’s signature pink, pastel barrettes, pink hoodies and skinny jeans, among other items. It is interesting to note that last year Forever 21 had filed for bankruptcy. The new line will be a breath of life for the fashion retailer.

FRANCHISING UPDATES

Fitness for Everybody; Plus Fitness Expands to Mumbai

Plus Fitness, an Australia based Gym chain, has recently started its franchise at a prime location in Central Mumbai. Plus Fitness was established 24 years ago in Australia and began franchising since 2011. The 24/7 model Gym chain after the successful franchising of 280 units across New Zealand and Singapore has in India, established at Ahmedabad and looks forward to expand in Pune and other regions in Mumbai in the upcoming future, after starting its new franchise at Central Mumbai.

DOMAIN NAME DISPUTE UPDATES

A Spain University Held Liable for Reverse Domain Name Hijacking

Universidad Privada De Madrid (the University), a University based in Spain, had filed a complaint at the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Centre against Domain Capital, a financial services company based in New Jersey. The University contended that the disputed domain www.uax.com was identical or confusingly similar to its domain www.uax.es and claimed that Domain Capital was using it in bad faith. However, the university failed to convince the panel that the three-letter domain was registered in bad faith. The Panel found that the University launched the complaint after unsuccessfully attempting to acquire the disputed domain name at its own chosen price and the Panel accepts Domain Capital’s submission that the complaint was what is popularly known as a “Plan B case”, was brought in bad faith and constitutes an abuse of the administrative proceeding. The University was found guilty of reverse domain name hijacking.

GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATION UPDATES

Bareilly Terracotta Filed for GI

The Bareilly Terracotta, originated from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, is known for the artistic and intrinsic work of the artisans. The Bareilly Terracotta is a unique handicraft product of the country and is said to provide livelihood to thousands of artisans in Uttar Pradesh. Like pottery, terracotta is also practiced in several parts of India in which craftsperson uses local clay available in river beds to make items such as articles of daily use, utilities, decorative, lamps, candle stands, figures of deities, animals, toys etc. The Application was filed by Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Council, Lucknow and the AL Madar Social Welfare and Educational Society of Uttar Pradesh in November, 2019.

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S, Shreya Chaddha & Poorvika Chandanam

