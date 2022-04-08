9 hours ago Intellectual Property, Job Postings 0Comment

Job Openings at BananaIP Counsels 2022

BananaIP is looking for passionate and skilled professionals with excellent written and communication skills for the following offline roles at Bangalore.

  1. Human Resources (HR) manager (with 2 to 3 years of experience in all HR activities mainly recruitment, employee management payroll).
  2. Patent associate (with a Masters/PHD in molecular biology and with drafting experience).
  3. Patent associate (B. Tech/B.E/Masters in Mechanical/Automotive/Electronics) with 1-3 years of experience in Patent drafting or Prosecution).

Application Process

Interested candidates may apply along with a cover letter by email to careers@bananaip.com or apply online here – Careers Page

Candidates must include the following documents in the email:

  • CV highlighting the candidate’s background; and
  • Reference Letters/Writing Samples if available.

Recruitment Process

The process of hiring will involve two/three written tests, an oral interview and a HR discussion.

Note: BananaIP’s team will contact a candidate only if her/his application is shortlisted. If you do not hear from us within 14 days, please assume that your CV was not  suitable to this position.

About BananaIP Counsels

BananaIP Counsels was founded in 2004 with the vision of providing law, technology, and business driven intellectual property (IP) services. The firm incubated from IIM-B’s entrepreneurship cell (NSRCEL) and has today emerged as a premier, top ranked IP firm in India.

The firm’s commitment to excellence led to multiple accomplishments making BananaIP one of the most sought-after IP firms in India.

(Read more)

