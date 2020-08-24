Job Opening: Patent Associate – Bangalore

BananaIP Counsels, India’s Leading Intellectual Property law firm is looking to immediately hire Patent Associates in its Electronics/Telecommunication team. For further details, please see the job description below:

Job Title: Patent Associate

Department: Patent – Electronics/Telecommunication

Job description:

Patent specification drafting

Prior art search and analysis

Patent prosecution

Other patent related research projects

Joining Date: As soon as possible

Probation Period: 6 months from the date of joining

Location: Kanakapura Road, Bangalore

Education: B.Tech / B.E and /or ME/M.Tech (Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunications/Electrical)

Experience: 1 – 3 Years

Skills:

Understanding of patent law and practice

Good oral and written communication skills

Strong technical background

Microsoft office

Application Process

Interested candidates may apply along with a cover letter by email to [email protected], with the subject “Application for Patent Associate Position”. Candidates must include the following documents in the email:

CV highlighting the candidate’s background;

A short personal statement indicating suitability for the job; and

Note: BananaIP’s team will contact you if your application is shortlisted.

About BananaIP Counsels

After 15-years of IP services and excellence, BananaIP is recognized as a pioneer in the evolution of IP in India through high quality services, law, and policy contributions, highly cited publications, and proactive technology integration.

With a team of more than 60 legal and technical professionals, BananaIP is one of the largest IP firms in India today. We serve more than 600 clients and have managed more than 20,000 files or projects. (Read more)