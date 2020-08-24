Job Opening: Patent Associate – Bangalore
BananaIP Counsels, India’s Leading Intellectual Property law firm is looking to immediately hire Patent Associates in its Electronics/Telecommunication team. For further details, please see the job description below:
Job Title: Patent Associate
Department: Patent – Electronics/Telecommunication
Job description:
- Patent specification drafting
- Prior art search and analysis
- Patent prosecution
- Other patent related research projects
Joining Date: As soon as possible
Probation Period: 6 months from the date of joining
Location: Kanakapura Road, Bangalore
Education: B.Tech / B.E and /or ME/M.Tech (Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunications/Electrical)
Experience: 1 – 3 Years
Skills:
- Understanding of patent law and practice
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Strong technical background
- Microsoft office
Application Process
Interested candidates may apply along with a cover letter by email to [email protected], with the subject “Application for Patent Associate Position”. Candidates must include the following documents in the email:
- CV highlighting the candidate’s background;
- A short personal statement indicating suitability for the job; and
Note: BananaIP’s team will contact you if your application is shortlisted.
About BananaIP Counsels
After 15-years of IP services and excellence, BananaIP is recognized as a pioneer in the evolution of IP in India through high quality services, law, and policy contributions, highly cited publications, and proactive technology integration.
With a team of more than 60 legal and technical professionals, BananaIP is one of the largest IP firms in India today. We serve more than 600 clients and have managed more than 20,000 files or projects. (Read more)