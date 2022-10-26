Job Opening: IP Associate (Design Filing, Prosecution, and Litigation Management)

BananaIP Counsels is looking for an experienced design attorney to work in the Designs Department of the Firm.

Job Responsibilities

The primary job responsibilities of the associate will be as follows:

Design Search and Opinions; Design Filing, Prosecution, and Maintenance; Design Infringement Analysis and Opinions Legal Notices and Litigation Management; and Dispute Resolution and Settlements.

In addition to designs, the associate may also be required to carry out other IP work as required by the firm.

Eligibility Criteria

Persons having the following background/experience are eligible for this position:

LLB/LLM with IP specialization, or patent agent registration; and At least two years of experience in design filing/prosecution.

Note: Technical background is not required, but will be given importance.

Skill set

In addition to experience as a design attorney, the candidate must have:

Good written and oral communication skills; Good client interaction and management skills; and Open minded learning approach, and ability to work in a diverse team.

Job Application

Any person interested may apply for this position by filling out this form.