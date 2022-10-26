Job Opening: IP Associate (Design Filing, Prosecution, and Litigation Management)
BananaIP Counsels is looking for an experienced design attorney to work in the Designs Department of the Firm.
Job Responsibilities
The primary job responsibilities of the associate will be as follows:
- Design Search and Opinions;
- Design Filing, Prosecution, and Maintenance;
- Design Infringement Analysis and Opinions
- Legal Notices and Litigation Management; and
- Dispute Resolution and Settlements.
In addition to designs, the associate may also be required to carry out other IP work as required by the firm.
Eligibility Criteria
Persons having the following background/experience are eligible for this position:
- LLB/LLM with IP specialization, or patent agent registration; and
- At least two years of experience in design filing/prosecution.
Note: Technical background is not required, but will be given importance.
Skill set
In addition to experience as a design attorney, the candidate must have:
- Good written and oral communication skills;
- Good client interaction and management skills; and
- Open minded learning approach, and ability to work in a diverse team.
Job Application
Any person interested may apply for this position by filling out this form.