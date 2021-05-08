+91-80-26860424 / 34

08 May 2021
Industrial design activity sluggish so far, Patent activity fares batter

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 7th of May 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 841 patent applications have been published in the 19th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 841 applications published in the journal, 169 applications account for early publications while 672 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 537 applications have been granted last week as compared to 538 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 0.19%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi293831.03% increase
Mumbai18855.56% decrease
Chennai7510844% increase
Kolkata1151400% increase
Total12316937.4% increase
    

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi27631413.77% increase
Mumbai62631.61% increase
Chennai24427311.89% increase
Kolkata2222
Total60467211.26% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 727

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 841

Percentage difference: 15.68% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,272 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi523
Mumbai184
Chennai464
Kolkata101
Total1,272

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi19616316.84% decrease
Mumbai64651.56% increase
Chennai1942003.09% increase
Kolkata8410929.76% increase
Total5385370.19% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 841 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 173 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 8 applications from Pune, 43 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 28 applications from Hyderabad and 8 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date30th April 2021 to 7th May 2021
Delhi30024
Mumbai37222
Pune2728
Bangalore38943
Chennai54840
Hyderabad26928
Kolkata768

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,874
Total ordinary publications14,418
Total applications published18,292
Total grants in Delhi4,243
Total grants in Mumbai1,784
Total grants in Chennai4,076
Total grants in Kolkata1,785
Total Grants11,888
Total applications examined29,539

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,846 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,846

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

