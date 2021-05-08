Industrial design activity sluggish so far, Patent activity fares batter

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 841 patent applications have been published in the 19th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 841 applications published in the journal, 169 applications account for early publications while 672 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 537 applications have been granted last week as compared to 538 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 0.19%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 29 38 31.03% increase Mumbai 18 8 55.56% decrease Chennai 75 108 44% increase Kolkata 1 15 1400% increase Total 123 169 37.4% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 276 314 13.77% increase Mumbai 62 63 1.61% increase Chennai 244 273 11.89% increase Kolkata 22 22 — Total 604 672 11.26% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 727

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 841

Percentage difference: 15.68% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,272 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 523 Mumbai 184 Chennai 464 Kolkata 101 Total 1,272

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 196 163 16.84% decrease Mumbai 64 65 1.56% increase Chennai 194 200 3.09% increase Kolkata 84 109 29.76% increase Total 538 537 0.19% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 841 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 173 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 8 applications from Pune, 43 applications from Bangalore, 40 applications from Chennai, 28 applications from Hyderabad and 8 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 30th April 2021 to 7th May 2021 Delhi 300 24 Mumbai 372 22 Pune 272 8 Bangalore 389 43 Chennai 548 40 Hyderabad 269 28 Kolkata 76 8

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,874 Total ordinary publications 14,418 Total applications published 18,292 Total grants in Delhi 4,243 Total grants in Mumbai 1,784 Total grants in Chennai 4,076 Total grants in Kolkata 1,785 Total Grants 11,888 Total applications examined 29,539

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,846 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,846

