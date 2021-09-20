contact@bananaip.com
Indian Copyright Statistics-July and August 2021

September 20, 2021 Copyrights, Intellectual Property 0Comment
A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of July-August  2021, is given below.

JULY AND AUGUST 2021

In the month of August 2021 there has been a decrease of 7%  in the total number of copyright applications filed, as compared to the month of July 2021. A total of  3364 applications were filed in July 2021 and a total of 3127 applications were filed in August 2021.  The majority of applications were filed for literary/ dramatic works in both July and August.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of July 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of August 2021ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
18891373516Decrease of 27%
2Artistic Work76267686Decrease of 11%
3Cinematograph Work22264Increase of 18%
4Sound Recording495810315Increase of 63%
5Software 1651569Decrease of 5%
6Music 316837Increase of 119%
Total33643127237Decrease of 7%
Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels and IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

The Copyright statistics initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer: Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com  for corrections and take down.

 

