Indian Copyright Statistics-July and August 2021

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of July-August 2021, is given below.

JULY AND AUGUST 2021

In the month of August 2021 there has been a decrease of 7% in the total number of copyright applications filed, as compared to the month of July 2021. A total of 3364 applications were filed in July 2021 and a total of 3127 applications were filed in August 2021. The majority of applications were filed for literary/ dramatic works in both July and August.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of July 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of August 2021 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1889 1373 516 Decrease of 27% 2 Artistic Work 762 676 86 Decrease of 11% 3 Cinematograph Work 22 26 4 Increase of 18% 4 Sound Recording 495 810 315 Increase of 63% 5 Software 165 156 9 Decrease of 5% 6 Music 31 68 37 Increase of 119% Total 3364 3127 237 Decrease of 7%

