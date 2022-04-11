21 hours ago Copyrights, Intellectual Property 0Comment

Indian Copyright Statistics- February and March 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of February and March 2022, is given below.

FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2022

There is an increase of 25% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of March 2022 as compared to the month of February 2022. A total of of 2369 applications were filed in the month of February 2022 and a total of 2586 applications were filed in the month of March 2022. The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

S.no.Type of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2022Number of Applications Filed in the Month of March 2022Change Percentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work13631718355Increase of 26%
2Artistic Work51444965Decrease of 12%
3Cinematograph Work277057Increase of 211%
4Sound Recording13736101Decrease of 73%
5Software29828810Decrease of 4%
6Music30255Decrease of 17%
Total23692586593Increase of 25%

