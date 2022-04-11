Indian Copyright Statistics- February and March 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of February and March 2022, is given below.

FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2022

There is an increase of 25% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of March 2022 as compared to the month of February 2022. A total of of 2369 applications were filed in the month of February 2022 and a total of 2586 applications were filed in the month of March 2022. The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

S.no. Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2022 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of March 2022 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work 1363 1718 355 Increase of 26% 2 Artistic Work 514 449 65 Decrease of 12% 3 Cinematograph Work 27 70 57 Increase of 211% 4 Sound Recording 137 36 101 Decrease of 73% 5 Software 298 288 10 Decrease of 4% 6 Music 30 25 5 Decrease of 17% Total 2369 2586 593 Increase of 25%

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

