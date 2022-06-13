June 13, 2022 Copyrights, Intellectual Property 0Comment

Indian Copyright Statistics-April and May 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of April and May 2022, is given below.

APRIL AND MAY 2022

There is an increase of 2.1% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of May 2022 as compared to the month of April 2022. A total of 2235 applications were filed in the month of April 2022 and a total of 2281 applications were filed in the month of May 2022. The majority of applications were filed for literary/dramatic works.

S.no.Type of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of April 2022Number of Applications Filed in the Month of May 2022Change Percentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work1549151039Decrease of 2.5%
2Artistic Work35843072Increase of 20%
3Cinematograph Work301911Decrease of 37%
4Sound Recording9212331Increase of 34%
5Software19117615Decrease of 7.8%
6Music15238Increase of 53%
Total2235228146Increase of 2.1.%

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

