Indian Copyright Statistics-April and May 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of April and May 2022, is given below.

APRIL AND MAY 2022

There is an increase of 2.1% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of May 2022 as compared to the month of April 2022. A total of 2235 applications were filed in the month of April 2022 and a total of 2281 applications were filed in the month of May 2022. The majority of applications were filed for literary/dramatic works.

S.no. Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of April 2022 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of May 2022 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work 1549 1510 39 Decrease of 2.5% 2 Artistic Work 358 430 72 Increase of 20% 3 Cinematograph Work 30 19 11 Decrease of 37% 4 Sound Recording 92 123 31 Increase of 34% 5 Software 191 176 15 Decrease of 7.8% 6 Music 15 23 8 Increase of 53% Total 2235 2281 46 Increase of 2.1.%

