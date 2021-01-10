In two weeks patent office examines close to 2800 patent application

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 8th of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 689 patent applications have been published in the 2nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 689 applications published in the journal, 173 applications account for early publications while 516 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 474 applications have been granted last week as compared to 645 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 26.51%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 121 42 65.29% decrease Mumbai 57 12 78.95% decrease Chennai 109 108 0.92% decrease Kolkata 2 11 450% increase Total 289 173 40.14% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 237 145 38.82% decrease Mumbai 191 96 49.74% decrease Chennai 329 208 36.78% decrease Kolkata 16 67 318.75% increase Total 773 516 33.25% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,062

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 689

Percentage difference: 35.12% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,723 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 646 Mumbai 327 Chennai 544 Kolkata 206 Total 1,723

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 223 190 14.8% decrease Mumbai 100 60 40% decrease Chennai 219 152 30.59% decrease Kolkata 103 72 30.1% decrease Total 645 474 26.51% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 689 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 149 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 18 applications from Mumbai, 11 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 77 applications from Chennai and 8 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 1st January 2021 to 8th January 2021 Delhi 30 14 Mumbai 60 18 Pune 43 11 Bangalore 68 19 Chennai 115 77 Hyderabad 20 8 Kolkata 5 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 462 Total ordinary publications 1,289 Total applications published 1,751 Total grants in Delhi 413 Total grants in Mumbai 160 Total grants in Chennai 371 Total grants in Kolkata 175 Total Grants 1,119 Total applications examined 2,798

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 205 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 408 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 205

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 408

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

