In this week’s Patent News: ISRO’s patent generates buzz, Open Invention Network and more

In this week’s Patent News – ISRO’s patent generates buzz, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group joins the Open Invention Network; UKIPO brings an end to “interrupted days,” regular operations will resume on 30th July 2020 and other news updates.

Indian Patent Updates

ISRO’s patent generates buzz

News reports were abuzz last week after the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) obtained a patent for the invention “A LIQUID COOLING AND HEATING GARMENT”. ISRO filed a patent application for the said invention on 8th February 2016 and was issued a patent (338868) on the 19th of June 2020.

The abstract of the patented invention reads as follows:

“This invention relates to the present invention relates to a liquid cooling and heating garment made of biocompatible fabrics and parts to provide comfortable body temperature and removal of sweat. Advantageously, the garment has superior heat transfer efficiency and can be conveniently used for maintaining the body temperature of wearer at levels suitable for the physiological performance required.These garments find use in human space flight and also for earth bound operations such as fire fighting, working in steel mill and the like.” (The abstract of the patent is taken as is and no corrections or edits are made in respect of any typographical, grammatical or technical errors that may be present)

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATE

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group joins the Open Invention Network

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, one of Japan’s largest financial institutions, recently announced that the company has joined the Open Invention Network as a member. The CEO of OIN, Keith Bergelt, said “Global leaders that recognize the benefits of open source technologies are building robust feature-rich platforms to make them more effective for commercial and consumer clients. We are pleased that SMFG has joined our community.”

The OIN is a patent non-aggression community that focuses on cross-licensing key Linux System patents to its members on a royalty-free basis. The OIN also offers royalty-free licenses for its patents to other organizations on the promise that they will not assert its patents against Linux Systems.

You may click here for more information on OIN.

UKIPO brings an end to “interrupted days,” regular operations will resume on 30th July 2020

The Intellectual Property Office, U.K (UKIPO) had previously declared 24th March 2020 and the days subsequent to it as “interrupted days” under Rule 110 of the Patents Rules 2007, Rule 75 of the Trade Marks Rules 2008, and Rule 40 of the Designs Rules 2006. In furtherance to this notice, UKIPO issued an updated notice on 22nd June 2020 and said that the Office will be bringing an end to the previously declared “interrupted days.” According to the latest notice, the interrupted days will come to an end on 29th July 2020.

You may click here to access the updated notification.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

