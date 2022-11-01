How to Encourage Employee Inventors in Your Company to File for More Patents

As employee inventors continue to file more patents with the Patent office, it’s important that you encourage them to do the same within your company. There are many ways in which a company can encourage its employee inventors to file for more patents. If you’re ready to help your company get even more value out of your employee inventor program, you should follow these tips. Encouraging your employee inventors to file for more patents will strengthen the return on investment you receive from them as well as safeguard your company against future patent infringement lawsuits. Let’s take a look at some ideas for how you can encourage employee inventors in your company to file for more patents.