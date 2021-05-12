Hiring IP Associates – Job Openings at BananaIP

BananaIP is hiring Intellectual Property (IP) Associates with LLM in Intellectual Property and/or Btech/LLB. Persons with relevant experience, and persons with disabilities will be given preference.

BananaIP is a premier IP Law Firm with more than 1000 clients across technology domains ranging from Automotive and AI to Entertainment and Life Sciences. The firm is recognized as a pioneer in technology driven IP services and IP strategy for business success. The diversity, specialization and expertise of its team combined with its open culture makes BananaIP the best firm to work with.

Job Title: Intellectual Property (IP) Associate

Department: Intellectual Property Research, Analysis and Advisory

Job description: As a part of the IP Research, Analysis and Advisory Division of BananaIP Counsels, the Associate will work on a variety of projects ranging from IP research reports and legal opinions to oppositions and litigation management. The associate is expected to carry with her/him knowledge, expertise and experience in different aspects of IP law, technology law, eCommerce law, and entertainment law, among others. An open minded approach, and ability to handle complex issues will be expected of the associate.

Joining Date: June 1st, 2021

Probation Period: 6 months from the date of joining

Location: Bangalore – Work From Home will be permitted during lock down and COVID restrictions.

Education: LLM in IP; and/or Btech/LLB

Experience: 2/3 Years

Skills:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Well-versed with Intellectual Property Law, Technology Law, eCommerce Law and Entertainment Law

Ability to understand technology

Capability to collaborate and work online

Application Process

Interested candidates may apply along with a cover letter by email to [email protected], with the subject “Application for IP Associate Position”. Candidates must include the following documents in the email:

CV highlighting the candidate’s background; and

Reference Letters/Writing Samples if available.

Recruitment Process

The process of hiring will involve two/three written tests, an oral interview and a HR discussion.

Note: BananaIP’s team will contact a candidate only if her/his application is shortlisted. If you do not hear from us within 14 days, please assume that your CV was not suitable to this position.

About BananaIP Counsels

After 16-years of IP services and excellence, BananaIP is recognized as a pioneer in the evolution of IP in India through high quality services, law, and policy contributions, highly cited publications, and proactive technology integration.

With a team of more than 60 legal and technical professionals, BananaIP is one of the largest IP firms in India today. We serve more than 600 clients and have managed more than 20,000 files or projects. (Read more)