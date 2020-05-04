HBO Discontinues Free Streaming of Shows, Netflix’s Subscriptions Surge Due to COVID-19 and Apple Music Now Streaming on Samsung’s Smart TV

HBO Discontinues Free Streaming of Shows

HBO, the American premium television network had previously released certain shows and movies on its various online streaming platforms, which could be viewed for free. This was done mainly, due to the COVID-19 lockdowns that have kept Americans housebound. As a result of this HBO, decided to provide additional free content to its users, which included 90 episodes in all: The Sopranos, The Wire, Veep, Succession, Silicon Valley, the two seasons of Big Little Lies. The shows were made available for free from April 3rd onwards, until April 30th. After April 30th, the free shows will return behind the paywall and will require the subscription fee to be viewed.

HBO’s decision to drop the paywalls and offer free content, was done as a gesture to provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation. The television network hoped that after the free users have seen the variety of shows it offers, they are likely to see a hike in the number of paying subscribers. WarnerMedia’s HBO, is now preparing for the launch of HBO Max, another streaming platform with content lasting for 10,000 hours.

Netflix’s Subscriptions Surge Due to COVID-19

The lockdown, which began sometime in March, due to the spread of COVID-19, is still in force and has resulted in more people subscribing to online streaming services. Among the streaming services, Netflix is the most popular one and has recently seen a marked increase in the number of subscribers, which has now reached 15.8 million. This is more than double the number of expected subscribers, however, Netflix is also weary of these numbers, because it is aware that this sudden surge in the number of subscribers has begun only after the lockdown was ordered. This is mainly because people are restricted to their homes and require more content for their entertainment. The streaming platform has acknowledged that it expects a drop in the number of subscribers when the lockdown is eventually lifted and people get out of their homes.

Netflix presently has a large pipeline of content which is ready to be released during the months of May, June and July, even though the production for a number of its shows has been stalled. Another advantage that Netflix has over other streaming platforms is that, it always releases the entire season of a show, instead of individual episodes per week. This allows the users to consume a greater amount of content and may also help Netflix retain a large number of its current subscribers.

Apple Music Now Streaming on Samsung’s Smart TV

In an attempt to expand its user base, Apple has recently tied up with Samsung, to make Apple music available on Samsung’s Smart TV. However, Apple music will be compatible with only those Samsung Smart TV’s that were manufactured between 2018-2020. Apple music subscribers, who also own Samsung’s Smart TV’s, can access and stream millions of songs and music videos, explore thousands of curated playlists, and will also allow them to host virtual dance parties with family and friends.

This is Samsung’s recent initiative to increase the entertainment and wellness options on its Smart TV platform. This seems to be the best time to do it since people are currently confined to their homes following the lockdown orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be looking for multiple entertainment options.

