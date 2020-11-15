Grants decrease by 39% this week, 23480 patent applications granted till date

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 13th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 751 patent applications have been published in the 46th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 751 applications published in the journal, 354 applications account for early publications while 397 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 498 applications have been granted last week as compared to 822 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 39.41%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 179 190 6.15% increase Mumbai 35 64 82.86% increase Chennai 109 99 9.17% decrease Kolkata 1 1 No change Total 324 354 9.26% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 75 95 26.67% increase Mumbai 64 50 21.86% decrease Chennai 256 233 8.98% decrease Kolkata 23 19 17.39% decrease Total 418 397 5.02% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 742

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 751

Percentage difference: 1.21% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,156 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 451 Mumbai 244 Chennai 329 Kolkata 132 Total 1,156

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 273 174 36.26% decrease Mumbai 128 69 46.09% decrease Chennai 276 187 32.25% decrease Kolkata 145 68 53.10% decrease Total 822 498 39.41% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 751 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 103 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 7 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 6th November 2020 to 13th November 2020 Delhi 1,194 8 Mumbai 1,477 22 Pune 862 7 Bangalore 1,272 17 Chennai 1,313 23 Hyderabad 685 23 Kolkata 200 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 7,228 Total ordinary publications 40,038 Total applications published 47,266 Total grants in Delhi 8,317 Total grants in Mumbai 3,448 Total grants in Chennai 7,918 Total grants in Kolkata 3,797 Total Grants 23,480 Total applications examined 63,340

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,028 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 208

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,028

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

