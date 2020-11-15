+91-80-26860424 / 34

Grants decrease by 39% this week, 23480 patent applications granted till date

Grants decrease by 39% this week, 23480 patent applications granted till date
15 November 2020
Grants decrease by 39% this week, 23480 patent applications granted till date

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 13th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 751 patent applications have been published in the 46th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 751 applications published in the journal, 354 applications account for early publications while 397 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 498 applications have been granted last week as compared to 822 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 39.41%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1791906.15% increase
Mumbai356482.86% increase
Chennai109999.17% decrease
Kolkata11No change
Total3243549.26% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi759526.67% increase
Mumbai645021.86% decrease
Chennai2562338.98% decrease
Kolkata231917.39% decrease
Total4183975.02% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 742

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 751

Percentage difference: 1.21% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,156 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi451
Mumbai244
Chennai329
Kolkata132
Total1,156

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi27317436.26% decrease
Mumbai1286946.09% decrease
Chennai27618732.25% decrease
Kolkata1456853.10% decrease
Total82249839.41% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 751 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 103 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 7 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date6th November 2020 to 13th November 2020
Delhi1,1948
Mumbai1,47722
Pune8627
Bangalore1,27217
Chennai1,31323
Hyderabad68523
Kolkata2003

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications7,228
Total ordinary publications40,038
Total applications published47,266
Total grants in Delhi8,317
Total grants in Mumbai3,448
Total grants in Chennai7,918
Total grants in Kolkata3,797
Total Grants23,480
Total applications examined63,340

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,028 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 208
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,028

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

