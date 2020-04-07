Free Patent Filings for Inventive Masks to Promote Universal Face Covering

Universal use of masks has been recommended to prevent, control or slow down COVID infection and/or transmission. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pointed out in a release that wearing face coverings can prove to be useful in preventing/controlling spread of COVID infection. As per CDC, every one, affected by COVID or not, must wear face coverings at all times, especially when they are in public spaces. The CDC’s website carries a video on how to make a face covering at home, which may be viewed below:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has also issued an advisory on use of homemade protective coverings for face and mouth, which includes directions on making masks at home. The advisory may be accessed at this link: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Advisory&ManualonuseofHomemadeProtectiveCoverforFace&Mouth.pdf

Universal Use of Masks

We at BananaIP encourage everyone to use masks at public spaces as well as at home. Now, and especially when the lock down ends, we believe that using masks continuously has the potential of making a difference in the scope, extent and the pace of spread of COVID infection. As there is a huge dearth of masks in the country, we have launched a patent driven initiative to promote creative and inventive activity with respect to masks.

Free Patent Filings for Mask Inventions

As a part of the initiative, BananaIP’s attorneys will draft and file patent applications relating to masks for free. Our primary objective is to encourage and promote creation/development of new and inventive masks and methods of making them by recognizing inventors and innovators through patent filings. While doing so, we wish to ensure that the inventive masks and methods that are the subject of patent filings are accessible and available for use by the general public. Towards the said end, inventors will be required to dedicate their patents to the public domain, or make their inventions available and accessible to the public through an open source license in order to avail the free filing facility.

Inventors may contact BananaIP by filling this form:

Note: Patent filing will be undertaken based on patentability and utility of the invention as determined by BananaIP’s review team. This free patent filing initiative is open for ninety (90) days from the date of the publication of this article.

References

Why every one should wear masks, Published on 6th April, 2020, The Hindu, available at https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/why-everyone-should-wear-masks/article31263979.ece, visited on 7th April, 2020.

Recommendation regarding the use of cloth face coverings, Published by US CDC, available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html, visited on 7th April, 2020.

How to make your own face coverings, available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4&feature=emb_title, visited on 7th April, 2020.

Advisory on use of home made protective cover for face and mouth, available at: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Advisory&ManualonuseofHomemadeProtectiveCoverforFace&Mouth.pdf, visited on 7th April, 2020.

Patents and Masks

Several masks have been the subject of patent filings, and we are sharing some of them hereunder. These will give a general idea on what kinds of inventions may be considered for patent filings.

Patent/Application No: US3170461

Title: Disposable surgical Mask

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: US2011/0271955

Title: Surgical Mask

Relevant description: A surgical mask provides a wide range of wearers with a good fit and improved comfort, facilitates proper use of the mask, and reduces or eliminates fogging of eyewear, as compared with typical masks. The mask may include a pair of ties that are joined to the upper, central, and lower parts of either side of the body of the mask with the assistance of restraint members. The mask may also include a sealing member that reduces or eliminates gaps between the wearer’s face and the upper part of the mask by forming a seal between the wearer’s face and the mask in use. In addition, the mask may include a barrier panel that reduces or prevents the wearer’s breath from escaping through the mask and rising to the wearer’s eyewear.

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: US2019/0069611

Title: Face mask having improved comfort through cooling of microclimate through use of a phase change material

Relevant description: A multi-layered face mask coated with discontinuous patterns of phase change material are incorporated into the face mask construction to provide for cooling of the microclimate in the dead space of the face mask. Optimized cooling is achieved by strategic placement of layers coated with a phase change material within the mask construction and the amount and density of the phase change material in contact with the temperature sensitive areas of the face, as well as areas experiencing the maximum amount of flux from exhaled breath. The shape of the mask can also be adjusted to increase skin contact with the phase change material and decrease dead space volume, which reduces the volume of warm exhaled air and can provide sufficient cooling with less phase change material. The discontinuous patterns of phase change material also provide inter-layer spacing between the layers of the mask, which can improve splash resistance.

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: US4312338

Title: Surgical Mask

Relevant description: A surgical mask, or other face covering, including a structure effective to prevent a pair of spectacles from sliding down along the nose of the wearer.

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: 3440/CHENP/2010

Title: Face Mask

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: US5596985

Title: Surgical Mask

Relevant description: The surgical mask (10) protects a wearer’s face, neck and upper chest region from exposure to bodily fluids expelled by a patient and includes an upper mask (12) resistant to fluids yet permeable by ambient gases for covering the wearer’s nose and mouth, a fluid-proof lower mask (14) of greater breadth than the upper mask which is attached to the upper mask and extends circumferentially beyond the upper mask and hangs freely therefrom downwardly to the wearer’s torso to provide a fluid barrier, and tie strings (18, 20) are attached to the upper mask for fastening the upper mask about the wearer’s head. The lower tie strings (24) are connected to the lower mask and support the laterally extending upper side portions (25) of the lower mask about opposite sides of the neck of the wearer.

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: 200784

Title: Improvised Air Filtration mask

Relevant description: This invention provides an improvised version of air filtration mask…It is basically made of two pieces, the face piece and the filter element piece, which are brought together by a rivet that protrudes from the lower inner base of the filter element piece into the side inner base of the face piece.

Patent/Application No: 131789

Title: A mask for prevention of floating particles in the air from being inhaled

Representative Drawing:

Patent/Application No: 529/KOL/2004

Title: Disposable dust protective mask