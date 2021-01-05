First issue of patent & design journal for 2021 published by IPO

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 1st of January 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,062 patent applications have been published in the 1st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,062 applications published in the journal, 289 applications account for early publications while 773 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period.

Ear ly Publications

City No. of Applications Delhi 121 Mumbai 57 Chennai 109 Kolkata 2 Total 289

Ordinary Publications

City No. of Applications Delhi 237 Mumbai 191 Chennai 329 Kolkata 16 Total 773

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,062

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,075 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 473 Mumbai 142 Chennai 345 Kolkata 115 Total 1,075

Publications under Grant

City This Week Delhi 223 Mumbai 100 Chennai 219 Kolkata 103 Total 645

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,062 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 192 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 42 applications from Mumbai, 32 applications from Pune, 49 applications from Bangalore, 38 applications from Chennai and 12 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date Delhi 16 Mumbai 42 Pune 32 Bangalore 49 Chennai 38 Hyderabad 12 Kolkata 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 289 Total ordinary publications 773 Total applications published 1,062 Total grants in Delhi 223 Total grants in Mumbai 100 Total grants in Chennai 219 Total grants in Kolkata 103 Total Grants 645 Total applications examined 1,075

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 203 applications.

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 203

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

