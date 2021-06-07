Drastic decrease in patent publications and grants this week

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 251 patent applications have been published in the 23rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 251 applications published in the journal, 54 applications account for early publications while 197 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 654 applications have been granted last week as compared to 724 grants in the week preceding the last.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 155 17 89.03% decrease Mumbai 94 22 76.6% decrease Chennai 166 14 91.57% decrease Kolkata 4 1 75% decrease Total 419 54 87.11% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 86 57 33.72% decrease Mumbai 26 39 46.15% increase Chennai 4 50 1150% increase Kolkata — 51 —— Total 116 197 69.83% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 535

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 251

Percentage difference: 53.08% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,467 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 740 Mumbai 236 Chennai 398 Kolkata 93 Total 1,467

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 289 247 14.53% decrease Mumbai 78 93 19.23% increase Chennai 251 217 13.55% decrease Kolkata 106 97 8.49% decrease Total 724 654 9.67% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 251 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 62 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 3 applications from Pune, 9 applications from Bangalore, 11 applications from Chennai, 8 applications from Hyderabad and none from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 29th May 2021 to 4th June 2021 Delhi 365 14 Mumbai 434 17 Pune 37 3 Bangalore 469 9 Chennai 628 11 Hyderabad 313 8 Kolkata 89 0

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,568 Total ordinary publications 15,639 Total applications published 20207 Total grants in Delhi 5,079 Total grants in Mumbai 2,113 Total grants in Chennai 4,849 Total grants in Kolkata 2,117 Total Grants 14,158 Total applications examined 34,127

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 101 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,291 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 70

Total designs registered this Week: 101

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,291

Data compiled by Gaurav Mishra

