COVID concerns paralyze IPO, no new patent grants or design registration

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 17th of April 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 372 patent applications have been published in the 16th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 372 applications published in the journal, 12 applications account for early publications while 360 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. No applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi — 6 — Mumbai 3 3 — Chennai 2 3 50% increase Kolkata 3 0 — Total 8 12 50% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 103 125 21.36% increase Mumbai 62 85 37.1% increase Chennai 109 133 22.02% increase Kolkata 8 17 112.5% increase Total 282 360 27.66% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 290

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 372

Percentage difference: 28.28% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

No first examination reports were issued last week.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi Nil Mumbai Nil Chennai Nil Kolkata Nil Total Nil

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi — — — Mumbai — — — Chennai — — — Kolkata — — — Total — — —

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 372 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 121 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 34 applications from Mumbai, 17 applications from Pune, 12 applications from Bangalore, 14 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 10th April 2020 to 17th April 2020 Delhi 337 26 Mumbai 502 34 Pune 284 17 Bangalore 363 12 Chennai 352 14 Hyderabad 197 14 Kolkata 46 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,745 Total ordinary publications 11,943 Total applications published 13,688 Total grants in Delhi 2,650 Total grants in Mumbai 1,221 Total grants in Chennai 2,468 Total grants in Kolkata 1,260 Total Grants 7,599 Total applications examined 23,143

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office did not register any designs last week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2824 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: Nil

Total designs registered this Week: Nil

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2824

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

