Copyright Statistics: January-March 2021
COPYRIGHT STATISTICS
January and February 2021
There is an increase of 40% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of February 2021, as compared to the month of January 2021. A total of 2252 applications were filed in January and a total of 3166 filed in February. The majority of applications were filed for literary/ dramatic and artistic works
|S. No.
|Type of Work
|Number of applications filed in the month of January 2021
|Number of applications filed in the month of February 2021
|Change
|Percentage change
|1
|Literary/ Dramatic Work
|1180
|2016
|836
|Increase of 70%
|2
|Artistic work
|874
|884
|10
|Negligible increase (1%)
|3
|Cinematograph work
|40
|34
|6
|Decrease of 15%
|4
|Sound Recording
|37
|43
|6
|Increase of 16%
|5
|Software
|109
|167
|58
|Increase of 53%
|6
|Music
|12
|22
|10
|Increase of 83%
|Total
|2252
|3166
|914
|Increase of 40%
February and March 2021
There is a decrease of 28% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of March as compared to the month of February 2021. A total of 2275 applications were filed in the month of March and a total of 3166 applications were filed in the month of February 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.
|S.No
|Type of Work
|Number of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2021
|Number of Applications Filed in the Month of March 2021
|Change
|Percentage Change
|1
|Literary/ Dramatic Work
|2016
|1514
|502
|Decrease of 24%
|2
|Artistic Work
|884
|714
|170
|Decrease of 19%
|3
|Cinematograph Work
|34
|84
|50
|Increase of 147%
|4
|Sound Recording
|43
|231
|188
|Increase of 437%
|5
|Software
|164
|214
|50
|Increase of 30%
|6
|Music
|22
|18
|4
|Decrease of 18%
|Total
|3166
|2275
|891
|Decrease of 28%
Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels), Shaantanu Krishnan (Legal Intern) and Sanjana Rebecca (Legal Intern)
