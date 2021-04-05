Copyright Statistics: January-March 2021

January and February 2021

There is an increase of 40% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of February 2021, as compared to the month of January 2021. A total of 2252 applications were filed in January and a total of 3166 filed in February. The majority of applications were filed for literary/ dramatic and artistic works

S. No. Type of Work Number of applications filed in the month of January 2021 Number of applications filed in the month of February 2021 Change Percentage change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work 1180 2016 836 Increase of 70% 2 Artistic work 874 884 10 Negligible increase (1%) 3 Cinematograph work 40 34 6 Decrease of 15% 4 Sound Recording 37 43 6 Increase of 16% 5 Software 109 167 58 Increase of 53% 6 Music 12 22 10 Increase of 83% Total 2252 3166 914 Increase of 40%

February and March 2021

There is a decrease of 28% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of March as compared to the month of February 2021. A total of 2275 applications were filed in the month of March and a total of 3166 applications were filed in the month of February 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

S.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of March 2021 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work 2016 1514 502 Decrease of 24% 2 Artistic Work 884 714 170 Decrease of 19% 3 Cinematograph Work 34 84 50 Increase of 147% 4 Sound Recording 43 231 188 Increase of 437% 5 Software 164 214 50 Increase of 30% 6 Music 22 18 4 Decrease of 18% Total 3166 2275 891 Decrease of 28%

