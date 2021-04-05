+91-80-26860424 / 34

Copyright Statistics: January-March 2021

Copyright Statistics: January-March 2021
05 April 2021
0 Cmnts

Copyright Statistics: January-March 2021

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Copyrights, Intellectual Property

COPYRIGHT STATISTICS

January and February 2021

There is an increase of 40% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of February 2021, as compared to the month of January 2021. A total of 2252 applications were filed in January and a total of 3166 filed in February.  The majority of applications were filed for literary/ dramatic and artistic works

S. No.Type of WorkNumber of applications filed in the month of January 2021Number of applications filed in the month of February 2021ChangePercentage change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work11802016836Increase of 70%
2Artistic work87488410Negligible increase (1%)
3Cinematograph work40346Decrease of 15%
4Sound Recording37436Increase of 16%
5Software10916758Increase of 53%
6Music122210Increase of 83%
Total22523166914Increase of 40%

 

February and March 2021

There is a decrease of 28% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of March as compared to the month of February 2021. A total of 2275 applications were filed in the month of March and a total of 3166 applications were filed in the month of February 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

S.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of March 2021ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work20161514 502Decrease of 24%
2Artistic Work884714170Decrease of 19%
3Cinematograph Work348450Increase of 147%
4Sound Recording43231188Increase of 437%
5Software16421450Increase of 30%
6Music22184Decrease of 18%
Total31662275891Decrease of 28%

 

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels), Shaantanu Krishnan (Legal Intern) and Sanjana Rebecca (Legal Intern)

Tags:

