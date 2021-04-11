+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Close to 10,000 patents issued by the patent office so far this year, higher grants likely

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Close to 10,000 patents issued by the patent office so fa...
11 April 2021
0 Cmnts

Close to 10,000 patents issued by the patent office so far this year, higher grants likely

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 9th of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,000 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,000 applications published in the journal, 189 applications account for early publications while 811 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 536 applications have been granted last week as compared to 724 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 25.97%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi375445.95% increase
Mumbai234073.91% increase
Chennai1127136.61% decrease
Kolkata132484.62% increase
Total1851892.16% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi219478118.26% increase
Mumbai486127.08% increase
Chennai2192242.28% increase
Kolkata1294862.79% decrease
Total61581131.87% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 800

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,000

Percentage difference: 25% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,637 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi555
Mumbai304
Chennai630
Kolkata148
Total1,637

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2192085.02% decrease
Mumbai1137236.28% decrease
Chennai27715842.96% decrease
Kolkata1159814.78% decrease
Total72453625.97% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,000 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 133 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 19 applications from Pune, 16 applications from Bangalore, 27 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 11 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date2nd April 2021 to 9th April 2021
Delhi22725
Mumbai29024
Pune21319
Bangalore28116
Chennai42727
Hyderabad17011
Kolkata5811

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,223
Total ordinary publications11,870
Total applications published15,093
Total grants in Delhi3,631
Total grants in Mumbai1,540
Total grants in Chennai3,359
Total grants in Kolkata1,459
Total Grants9,989
Total applications examined25,573

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,038 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,038

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php