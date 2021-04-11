Close to 10,000 patents issued by the patent office so far this year, higher grants likely

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 9th of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,000 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,000 applications published in the journal, 189 applications account for early publications while 811 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 536 applications have been granted last week as compared to 724 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 25.97%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 37 54 45.95% increase Mumbai 23 40 73.91% increase Chennai 112 71 36.61% decrease Kolkata 13 24 84.62% increase Total 185 189 2.16% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 219 478 118.26% increase Mumbai 48 61 27.08% increase Chennai 219 224 2.28% increase Kolkata 129 48 62.79% decrease Total 615 811 31.87% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 800

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,000

Percentage difference: 25% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,637 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 555 Mumbai 304 Chennai 630 Kolkata 148 Total 1,637

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 219 208 5.02% decrease Mumbai 113 72 36.28% decrease Chennai 277 158 42.96% decrease Kolkata 115 98 14.78% decrease Total 724 536 25.97% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,000 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 133 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 19 applications from Pune, 16 applications from Bangalore, 27 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad and 11 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 2nd April 2021 to 9th April 2021 Delhi 227 25 Mumbai 290 24 Pune 213 19 Bangalore 281 16 Chennai 427 27 Hyderabad 170 11 Kolkata 58 11

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,223 Total ordinary publications 11,870 Total applications published 15,093 Total grants in Delhi 3,631 Total grants in Mumbai 1,540 Total grants in Chennai 3,359 Total grants in Kolkata 1,459 Total Grants 9,989 Total applications examined 25,573

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,038 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,038

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP's Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.