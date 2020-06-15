BananaIP’s Sr Partner – Mr. Nitin Nair delivers a talk on “Introduction to Patents and the Patent process” at Kristu Jayanti College, Bangalore

Nitin Nair

Senior Partner

Nitin Nair works as a senior partner at BananaIP (BIP) Counsels, a premier IP Firm based out of Bangalore. He heads the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Telecom Technology, Electronics / Electrical and IT/Software Patent Practice of the Firm.

Prior to joining Brain League, now BananaIP, Nitin worked in wireless communications research in the United States. Nitin holds a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University, USA, and is a registered patent agent.

Read more