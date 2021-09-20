Intellepedia IP Radio Download Post as PDFPrint this PostThis weekly...Read More
BananaIP’s Senior Partner among Top 300 IP Strategists
In the recently published IAM Strategy 300 listing for 2021, Ms. Vinita Radhakrishnan, Senior Partner at BananaIP has been recognized as one of the Top IP Strategists in the world. The listing includes 300 internationally recognized IP Professionals selected through a confidential nomination process followed by research and interviews.
The list includes IP Leaders from the industry, law firms, Research institutions and Universities.
Since 2005, Vinita Radhakrishnan has been working in IP, specifically in Patent Prosecution and has made important contributions to Patent Law and Policy in India. She is one of the few professionals in the country with equal standing in Law and Science. She specializes in building strong Patent portfolios that are commercially valuable for her clients.
She has co-authored one of the highly cited and referred books on Indian Patent Law and Practice, published by Oxford University Press and teaches Patent Law at premium institutions