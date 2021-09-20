contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

BananaIP’s Senior Partner among Top 300 IP Strategists

September 20, 2021 General, Intellectual Property, Patents 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

In the recently published IAM Strategy 300 listing for 2021, Ms. Vinita Radhakrishnan, Senior Partner at BananaIP has been recognized as one of the Top IP Strategists in the world. The listing includes 300 internationally recognized IP Professionals selected through a confidential nomination process followed by research and interviews.

 The list includes IP Leaders from the industry, law firms, Research institutions and Universities.

Vinita Radhakrishnan

VINITA RADHAKRISHNAN

For more information about her achievements and body of work you may visit here

More information on the listing can be found here

Since 2005, Vinita Radhakrishnan has been working in IP, specifically in Patent Prosecution and has made important contributions to Patent Law and Policy in India. She is one of the few professionals in the country with equal standing in Law and Science. She specializes in building strong Patent portfolios that are commercially valuable for her clients. 

She has co-authored one of the highly cited and referred books on Indian Patent Law and Practice, published by Oxford University Press and teaches Patent Law at premium institutions

Phone Number:

+91-80-26860434

Email:

vinita@bananaip.com

You May Also Like

The Image says hashtag net neutrality now.The post is about net neutrality. To read more click here.
The Bigger Picture: Benefits of TRAI’s Ban on Differential Pricing Based on Content
February 20, 2016 Intellectual Property
Patent research
Patenting Inventions by Researchers in Universities
November 6, 2018 Intellectual Property, Patents

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter
Linkedin Facebook Twitter

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Skip to content