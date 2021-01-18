Internship Opening- February and March 2021

BananaIP Counsels, India’s Leading Intellectual Property law firm, is seeking remote interns for the months of February and March, 2021. Applicants are required to have studied IP basics as part of their curriculum. The duration of the internship will be for a minimum period of 4 weeks.

4th year and 5th year law students and recent law graduates can apply. Interns will be selected on the basis of an interview.

Kindly submit your resume and cover letter to the following email id:

[email protected]