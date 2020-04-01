+91-80-26860424 / 34

Amidst National Lock-down, Trademark Registry comes to a Standstill

01 April 2020
Amidst National Lock-down, Trademark Registry comes to a Standstill

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

3499 trademark applications filed this week. 43% decrease in total number of registrations granted. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Registry has come to a standstill with the offices being shut till 15th April 2020. We can see that new applications are still being filed, thanks to the online filing process being still available. There has been a decrease of forty three percent (43%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office9715N/AN/A
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings8645N/AN/A
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal15683N/AN/A
Total Registrations Granted63813499A decrease of 45%
Total Hearing Notices Issued8459N/AN/A
Total Renewal Notices Issued2608N/AN/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 25th, 2020 to April 1st, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD173N/AN/A521
2CHENNAI395N/AN/A595
3DELHI810N/AN/A1419
4KOLKATA83N/AN/A133
5MUMBAI486N/AN/A831
Total 1947N/AN/A3499

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to April 1st, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 85669
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36114
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 81392
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79636

 

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

