Amidst national lock-down, IPO comes to a grinding halt

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 27th of March 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 382 patent applications have been published in the 13th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 382 applications published in the journal, 62 applications account for early publications while 320 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. No patents were granted during this week.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 60 17 71.67% decrease Mumbai 35 19 45.71% decrease Chennai 66 26 60.61% decrease Kolkata 3 0 100% decrease Total 164 62 62.19% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 226 90 60.18% decrease Mumbai 96 52 45.83% decrease Chennai 259 158 38.99% decrease Kolkata 29 20 31.03% decrease Total 610 320 47.54% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 774

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 382

Percentage difference: 50.65% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,228 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 876 Mumbai 394 Chennai 667 Kolkata 291 Total 2,228

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 270 — — Mumbai 130 — — Chennai 221 — — Kolkata 114 — — Total 735 — —

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 382 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 98 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 8 applications from Pune, 34 applications from Bangalore, 12 applications from Chennai, 4 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 13th March 2020 to 20th March 2020 Delhi 291 13 Mumbai 434 24 Pune 243 8 Bangalore 289 34 Chennai 309 12 Hyderabad 164 4 Kolkata 37 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,717 Total ordinary publications 10,893 Total applications published 12,610 Total grants in Delhi 2511 Total grants in Mumbai 1167 Total grants in Chennai 2336 Total grants in Kolkata 1179 Total Grants 7,133 Total applications examined 22,831

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 54 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2824 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 252

Total designs registered this Week: 54

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2824

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.