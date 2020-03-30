+91-80-26860424 / 34

Amidst national lock-down, IPO comes to a grinding halt

Amidst national lock-down, IPO comes to a grinding halt
30 March 2020
Amidst national lock-down, IPO comes to a grinding halt

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly IP Statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 27th of March 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 382 patent applications have been published in the 13th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 382 applications published in the journal, 62 applications account for early publications while 320 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. No patents were granted during this week.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi601771.67% decrease
Mumbai351945.71% decrease
Chennai662660.61% decrease
Kolkata30100% decrease
Total1646262.19% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2269060.18% decrease
Mumbai965245.83% decrease
Chennai25915838.99% decrease
Kolkata292031.03% decrease
Total61032047.54% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 774

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 382

Percentage difference: 50.65% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,228 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi876
Mumbai394
Chennai667
Kolkata291
Total2,228

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi270
Mumbai130
Chennai221
Kolkata114
Total735

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 382 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 98 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 8 applications from Pune, 34 applications from Bangalore, 12 applications from Chennai, 4 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date13th March 2020 to 20th March 2020
Delhi29113
Mumbai43424
Pune2438
Bangalore28934
Chennai30912
Hyderabad1644
Kolkata373

 PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,717
Total ordinary publications10,893
Total applications published12,610
 
Total grants in Delhi2511
Total grants in Mumbai1167
Total grants in Chennai2336
Total grants in Kolkata1179
Total Grants7,133
 
Total applications examined22,831

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 54 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2824 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 252
  • Total designs registered this Week: 54

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2824

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

