Activity picks up slightly this week at the Patent Office

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 625 patent applications have been published in the 21st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 625 applications published in the journal, 114 applications account for early publications while 511 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 538 applications have been granted last week as compared to 354 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 51.98%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 21 84 300% increase Mumbai 20 7 65% decrease Chennai 44 19 56.82% decrease Kolkata 22 4 81.82% decrease Total 107 114 6.54% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 197 216 9.65% increase Mumbai 41 83 102.44% increase Chennai 146 173 18.49% increase Kolkata 13 39 200% increase Total 397 511 28.72% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 504

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 625

Percentage difference: 24.01% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,032 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 410 Mumbai 210 Chennai 341 Kolkata 71 Total 1,032

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 110 190 72.73% increase Mumbai 67 91 35.82% increase Chennai 131 174 32.82% increase Kolkata 46 83 80.43% increase Total 354 538 51.98% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 625 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 150 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 29 applications from Bangalore, 42 applications from Chennai, 13 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 14th May 2021 to 21st May 2021 Delhi 337 26 Mumbai 403 20 Pune 300 14 Bangalore 431 29 Chennai 601 42 Hyderabad 291 13 Kolkata 88 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,095 Total ordinary publications 15,326 Total applications published 19,421 Total grants in Delhi 4,543 Total grants in Mumbai 1,942 Total grants in Chennai 4,381 Total grants in Kolkata 1,914 Total Grants 12,780 Total applications examined 31,522

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 71 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,120 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 71

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,120

