Activity picks up slightly this week at the Patent Office

Activity picks up slightly this week at the Patent Office
24 May 2021
Activity picks up slightly this week at the Patent Office

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 21st of May 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 625 patent applications have been published in the 21st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 625 applications published in the journal, 114 applications account for early publications while 511 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 538 applications have been granted last week as compared to 354 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 51.98%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2184300% increase
Mumbai20765% decrease
Chennai441956.82% decrease
Kolkata22481.82% decrease
Total1071146.54% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1972169.65% increase
Mumbai4183102.44% increase
Chennai14617318.49% increase
Kolkata1339200% increase
Total39751128.72% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 504

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 625

Percentage difference: 24.01% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,032 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi410
Mumbai210
Chennai341
Kolkata71
Total1,032

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi11019072.73% increase
Mumbai679135.82% increase
Chennai13117432.82% increase
Kolkata468380.43% increase
Total35453851.98% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 625 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 150 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 26 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 29 applications from Bangalore, 42 applications from Chennai, 13 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date14th May 2021 to 21st May 2021
Delhi33726
Mumbai40320
Pune30014
Bangalore43129
Chennai60142
Hyderabad29113
Kolkata886

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications4,095
Total ordinary publications15,326
Total applications published19,421
Total grants in Delhi4,543
Total grants in Mumbai1,942
Total grants in Chennai4,381
Total grants in Kolkata1,914
Total Grants12,780
Total applications examined31,522

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 71 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,120 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203
  • Total designs registered this Week: 71

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,120

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

