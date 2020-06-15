Activity at IPO returns to near normal, 500+ grants in one week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 12th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 739 patent applications have been published in the 24th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 739 applications published in the journal, 144 applications account for early publications while 595 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 505 applications have been granted last week as compared to 445 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 13.48%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 2 2 — Mumbai 34 11 67.65% decrease Chennai 159 116 27.04% decrease Kolkata 1 15 1400% increase Total 196 144 26.53% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 62 155 150% increase Mumbai 37 99 167.58% increase Chennai 209 333 59.33% increase Kolkata 159 8 94.97% decrease Total 467 595 27.41% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 663

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 739

Percentage difference: 11.46% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,060 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 469 Mumbai 130 Chennai 341 Kolkata 120 Total 1,060

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 149 173 16.11% increase Mumbai 61 73 19.67% increase Chennai 134 172 28.36% increase Kolkata 101 87 13.86% decrease Total 445 505 13.48% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 739 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 171 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 38 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 32 applications from Bangalore, 50 applications from Chennai and 17 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 5th June 2020 to 12th June 2020 Delhi 422 14 Mumbai 709 38 Pune 361 13 Bangalore 561 32 Chennai 548 50 Hyderabad 297 17 Kolkata 83 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,563 Total ordinary publications 15,363 Total applications published 17,926 Total grants in Delhi 3,502 Total grants in Mumbai 1,630 Total grants in Chennai 3,472 Total grants in Kolkata 1,757 Total Grants 10,361 Total applications examined 30,892

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,594 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 112

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,594

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.