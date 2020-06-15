+91-80-26860424 / 34

15 June 2020
Activity at IPO returns to near normal, 500+ grants in one week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 12th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 739 patent applications have been published in the 24th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 739 applications published in the journal, 144 applications account for early publications while 595 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 505 applications have been granted last week as compared to 445 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 13.48%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi22
Mumbai341167.65% decrease
Chennai15911627.04% decrease
Kolkata1151400% increase
Total19614426.53% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi62155150% increase
Mumbai3799167.58% increase
Chennai20933359.33% increase
Kolkata159894.97% decrease
Total46759527.41% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 663

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 739

Percentage difference: 11.46% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,060 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi469
Mumbai130
Chennai341
Kolkata120
Total1,060

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi14917316.11% increase
Mumbai617319.67% increase
Chennai13417228.36% increase
Kolkata1018713.86% decrease
Total44550513.48% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 739 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 171 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 38 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 32 applications from Bangalore, 50 applications from Chennai and 17 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date5th June 2020 to 12th June 2020
Delhi42214
Mumbai70938
Pune36113
Bangalore56132
Chennai54850
Hyderabad29717
Kolkata837

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,563
Total ordinary publications15,363
Total applications published17,926
Total grants in Delhi3,502
Total grants in Mumbai1,630
Total grants in Chennai3,472
Total grants in Kolkata1,757
Total Grants10,361
Total applications examined30,892

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,594 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 112
  • Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,594

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

