A Session on Intellectual Property for the working executives program at IIM Bangalore

Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala (view profile) conducted a session on “IPRs and Licensing” for the working executives program at IIM Bangalore on December 12th, 2020.

Please find the presentation on Intellectual Property rights below

About BananaIP Counsels

BananaIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. Our patent attorneys have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

For more information, you may write to us at [email protected].