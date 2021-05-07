9000+ Trademarks Registered this Week, Increase of 69% in Trademark Examination this Week

9000+ trademarks registered this week, Increase of 69 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 9634 applications have been granted registration. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been an increase of sixty nine percent (69%) in the total trademark applications examined. Similarly, there has been an increase of twelve percent (12%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, no renewal notices have been issued in the previous week.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5838 9885 An increase of 69% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2103 2309 An increase of 10% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 3657 2350 A decrease of 36% Total Registrations Granted 8457 9634 An increase of 14% Total Hearing Notices Issued 3902 8797 An increase of 12% Total Renewal Notices Issued 768 0 A decrease of 99%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 28th to May 5th, 2021

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 928 739 346 1502 2 CHENNAI 1706 948 328 1862 3 DELHI 2028 1839 888 3483 4 KOLKATA 391 326 161 425 5 MUMBAI 1812 1186 391 2110 Total 6865 5038 2114 9382

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to May 5th, 2021

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 156994

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 72576

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 82145

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 147262

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

