9000+ Trademarks Registered this Week, Increase of 69% in Trademark Examination this Week
9000+ trademarks registered this week, Increase of 69 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 9634 applications have been granted registration. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been an increase of sixty nine percent (69%) in the total trademark applications examined. Similarly, there has been an increase of twelve percent (12%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, no renewal notices have been issued in the previous week.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|5838
|9885
|An increase of 69%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|2103
|2309
|An increase of 10%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|3657
|2350
|A decrease of 36%
|Total Registrations Granted
|8457
|9634
|An increase of 14%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|3902
|8797
|An increase of 12%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|768
|0
|A decrease of 99%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between April 28th to May 5th, 2021
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|928
|739
|346
|1502
|2
|CHENNAI
|1706
|948
|328
|1862
|3
|DELHI
|2028
|1839
|888
|3483
|4
|KOLKATA
|391
|326
|161
|425
|5
|MUMBAI
|1812
|1186
|391
|2110
|Total
|6865
|5038
|2114
|9382
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to May 5th, 2021
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 156994
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 72576
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 82145
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 147262
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
