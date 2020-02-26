+91-80-26860424 / 34

7643 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

7643 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week
26 February 2020
7643 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

22% decrease in the renewal notices issued this week, 26988 trademarks examined till date and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had a slow week as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by one hundred and forty four percent (144%). However, there has been a decrease of twenty two percent (22%) in the total number of renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office80028115An increase of 1%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings59355991An increase of 1%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal86078239A decrease of 4%
Total Registrations Granted75507403A decrease of 2%
Total Hearing Notices Issued24425953An increase of 144%
Total Renewal Notices Issued26612070A decrease of 22%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 19th, 2020 to February 26th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD98655611941128
2CHENNAI154567314011309
3DELHI2783136425912621
4KOLKATA487263397214
5MUMBAI184291218011751
Total 7643376873847023

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to February 26th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 56818
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 26988
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 55088
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 53636

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

