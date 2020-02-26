7643 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

22% decrease in the renewal notices issued this week, 26988 trademarks examined till date and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office had a slow week as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by one hundred and forty four percent (144%). However, there has been a decrease of twenty two percent (22%) in the total number of renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 8002 8115 An increase of 1% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 5935 5991 An increase of 1% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8607 8239 A decrease of 4% Total Registrations Granted 7550 7403 A decrease of 2% Total Hearing Notices Issued 2442 5953 An increase of 144% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2661 2070 A decrease of 22%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 19th, 2020 to February 26th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 986 556 1194 1128 2 CHENNAI 1545 673 1401 1309 3 DELHI 2783 1364 2591 2621 4 KOLKATA 487 263 397 214 5 MUMBAI 1842 912 1801 1751 Total 7643 3768 7384 7023

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to February 26th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 56818

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 26988

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 55088

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 53636

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

