649 patent grants, 1593 examination reports issued this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 7th of August 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 975 patent applications have been published in the 32nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 975 applications published in the journal, 155 applications account for early publications while 820 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 649 applications have been granted last week as compared to 662 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 1.96%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 9 81 800% increase Mumbai 25 10 60% decrease Chennai 155 63 59.35% decrease Kolkata 5 1 80% decrease Total 264 155 41.29% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 117 431 268.38% increase Mumbai 236 96 59.32% decrease Chennai 516 196 62.02% decrease Kolkata 108 97 10.19% decrease Total 977 820 16.07% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,241

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 975

Percentage difference: 21.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,593 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 646 Mumbai 274 Chennai 500 Kolkata 173 Total 1,593

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 261 237 9.19% decrease Mumbai 105 87 17.14% decrease Chennai 180 220 22.22% increase Kolkata 116 105 9.48% decrease Total 662 649 1.96% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 975 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 174 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 63 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai and 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 31st July 2020 to 7th August 2020 Delhi 633 63 Mumbai 1,013 28 Pune 576 20 Bangalore 792 21 Chennai 769 19 Hyderabad 441 18 Kolkata 121 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,887 Total ordinary publications 20,146 Total applications published 24,033 Total grants in Delhi 5,482 Total grants in Mumbai 2,308 Total grants in Chennai 5,181 Total grants in Kolkata 2,561 Total Grants 15,532 Total applications examined 44,076

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 105 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 5,051 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 200

Total designs registered this Week: 105

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 5,051

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.