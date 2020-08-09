+91-80-26860424 / 34

09 August 2020
649 patent grants, 1593 examination reports issued this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 7th of August 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 975 patent applications have been published in the 32nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 975 applications published in the journal, 155 applications account for early publications while 820 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 649 applications have been granted last week as compared to 662 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 1.96%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi981800% increase
Mumbai251060% decrease
Chennai1556359.35% decrease
Kolkata5180% decrease
Total26415541.29% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi117431268.38% increase
Mumbai2369659.32% decrease
Chennai51619662.02% decrease
Kolkata1089710.19% decrease
Total97782016.07% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,241

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 975

Percentage difference: 21.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,593 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi646
Mumbai274
Chennai500
Kolkata173
Total1,593

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2612379.19% decrease
Mumbai1058717.14% decrease
Chennai18022022.22% increase
Kolkata1161059.48% decrease
Total6626491.96% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 975 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 174 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 63 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 19 applications from Chennai and 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date31st July 2020 to 7th August 2020
Delhi63363
Mumbai1,01328
Pune57620
Bangalore79221
Chennai76919
Hyderabad44118
Kolkata1215

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,887
Total ordinary publications20,146
Total applications published24,033
Total grants in Delhi5,482
Total grants in Mumbai2,308
Total grants in Chennai5,181
Total grants in Kolkata2,561
Total Grants15,532
Total applications examined44,076

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 105 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 5,051 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 200
  • Total designs registered this Week: 105

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 5,051

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

