63% more applications granted last week; publications tally at 791

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 26th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 791 patent applications have been published in the 26th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 791 applications published in the journal, 242 applications account for early publications while 549 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 617 applications have been granted last week as compared to 378 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 63.23%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 69 151 118.84% increase Mumbai 29 48 65.52% increase Chennai 39 37 5.13% decrease Kolkata 12 6 50% decrease Total 149 242 62.42% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 131 191 45.80% increase Mumbai 70 73 4.26% increase Chennai 254 215 15.35% decrease Kolkata 81 70 13.58% decrease Total 536 549 2.43% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 685

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 791

Percentage difference: 15.47% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,488 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 636 Mumbai 260 Chennai 454 Kolkata 138 Total 1,488

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 124 265 113.71% increase Mumbai 62 71 14.52% increase Chennai 139 198 42.45% increase Kolkata 53 83 56.60% increase Total 378 617 63.23% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 791 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 148 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 35 applications from Mumbai, 22 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 8 applications from Chennai and 13 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 19th June 2020 to 26th June 2020 Delhi 494 36 Mumbai 783 35 Pune 403 22 Bangalore 607 28 Chennai 570 8 Hyderabad 322 13 Kolkata 93 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,954 Total ordinary publications 16,448 Total applications published 19,402 Total grants in Delhi 3,891 Total grants in Mumbai 1,763 Total grants in Chennai 3,809 Total grants in Kolkata 1,893 Total Grants 11,356 Total applications examined 33,635

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,001 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,001

