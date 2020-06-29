+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

63% more applications granted last week; publications tally at 791

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 63% more applications granted last week; publications tal...
29 June 2020
0 Cmnts

63% more applications granted last week; publications tally at 791

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 26th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 791 patent applications have been published in the 26th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 791 applications published in the journal, 242 applications account for early publications while 549 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 617 applications have been granted last week as compared to 378 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 63.23%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi69151118.84% increase
Mumbai294865.52% increase
Chennai39375.13% decrease
Kolkata12650% decrease
Total14924262.42% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi13119145.80% increase
Mumbai70734.26% increase
Chennai25421515.35% decrease
Kolkata817013.58% decrease
Total5365492.43% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 685

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 791

Percentage difference: 15.47% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,488 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi636
Mumbai260
Chennai454
Kolkata138
Total1,488

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi124265113.71% increase
Mumbai627114.52% increase
Chennai13919842.45% increase
Kolkata538356.60% increase
Total37861763.23% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 791 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 148 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 35 applications from Mumbai, 22 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 8 applications from Chennai and 13 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date19th June 2020 to 26th June 2020
Delhi49436
Mumbai78335
Pune40322
Bangalore60728
Chennai5708
Hyderabad32213
Kolkata936

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,954
Total ordinary publications16,448
Total applications published19,402
Total grants in Delhi3,891
Total grants in Mumbai1,763
Total grants in Chennai3,809
Total grants in Kolkata1,893
Total Grants11,356
Total applications examined33,635

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,001 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,001

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
css.php
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider