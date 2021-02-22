59% Decrease In Patent Publications This Week, Grants also Decrease Slightly

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 19th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 743 patent applications have been published in the 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 743 applications published in the journal, 176 applications account for early publications while 567 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 462 applications have been granted last week as compared to 573 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 19.37%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 98 41 58.16% decrease Mumbai 91 39 57.14% decrease Chennai 118 95 19.49% decrease Kolkata 22 6 72.73% decrease Total 329 176 46.5% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 852 221 74.06% decrease Mumbai 179 131 26.82% decrease Chennai 275 185 32.73% decrease Kolkata 215 30 86.05% decrease Total 1,521 567 62.72% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,850

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 743

Percentage difference: 59.84% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,201 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 466 Mumbai 187 Chennai 420 Kolkata 128 Total 1,201

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 187 179 4.28% decrease Mumbai 113 78 30.97% decrease Chennai 198 137 30.81% decrease Kolkata 75 68 9.33% decrease Total 573 462 19.37% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 743 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 39 applications from Chennai, 21 applications from Hyderabad and 1 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 12th February 2021 to 19th February 2021 Delhi 68 16 Mumbai 109 22 Pune 74 15 Bangalore 108 13 Chennai 189 39 Hyderabad 48 21 Kolkata 14 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,778 Total ordinary publications 5,941 Total applications published 7,719 Total grants in Delhi 1,629 Total grants in Mumbai 678 Total grants in Chennai 1,540 Total grants in Kolkata 650 Total Grants 4,497 Total applications examined 11,540

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,623 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,623

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

