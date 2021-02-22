+91-80-26860424 / 34

59% Decrease In Patent Publications This Week, Grants also Decrease Slightly

22 February 2021
59% Decrease In Patent Publications This Week, Grants also Decrease Slightly

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 19th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 743 patent applications have been published in the 8th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 743 applications published in the journal, 176 applications account for early publications while 567 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 462 applications have been granted last week as compared to 573 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 19.37%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi984158.16% decrease
Mumbai913957.14% decrease
Chennai1189519.49% decrease
Kolkata22672.73% decrease
Total32917646.5% decrease
    

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi85222174.06% decrease
Mumbai17913126.82% decrease
Chennai27518532.73% decrease
Kolkata2153086.05% decrease
Total1,52156762.72% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,850

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 743

Percentage difference: 59.84% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,201 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi466
Mumbai187
Chennai420
Kolkata128
Total1,201

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1871794.28% decrease
Mumbai1137830.97% decrease
Chennai19813730.81% decrease
Kolkata75689.33% decrease
Total57346219.37% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 743 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 39 applications from Chennai, 21 applications from Hyderabad and 1 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date12th February 2021 to 19th February 2021
Delhi6816
Mumbai10922
Pune7415
Bangalore10813
Chennai18939
Hyderabad4821
Kolkata141

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,778
Total ordinary publications5,941
Total applications published7,719
Total grants in Delhi1,629
Total grants in Mumbai678
Total grants in Chennai1,540
Total grants in Kolkata650
Total Grants4,497
Total applications examined11,540

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,623 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,623

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey 

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

