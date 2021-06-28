+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

53% increase in patent publications this week, 41% increase in grants

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 53% increase in patent publications this week, 41% increa...
28 June 2021
0 Cmnts

53% increase in patent publications this week, 41% increase in grants

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,024 patent applications have been published in the 26th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,024 applications published in the journal, 203 applications account for early publications while 821 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 665 applications have been granted last week as compared to 469 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 41.79%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi51982.35% decrease
Mumbai304240% increase
Chennai68151122.06% increase
Kolkata13192.31% decrease
Total16220325.31% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi8311740.96% increase
Mumbai1091053.67% decrease
Chennai29654283.11% increase
Kolkata1757235.3% increase
Total50582162.57% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 667

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,024

Percentage difference: 53.52% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,093 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi460
Mumbai227
Chennai321
Kolkata85
Total1,093

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi15826869.62% increase
Mumbai8911933.71% increase
Chennai16719416.17% increase
Kolkata558452.73% increase
Total46966541.79% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,024 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 208 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 32 applications from Mumbai, 34 applications from Pune, 59 applications from Bangalore, 43 applications from Chennai, 20 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date18th June 2021 to 25th June 2021
Delhi42417
Mumbai50832
Pune43834
Bangalore61159
Chennai75043
Hyderabad38420
Kolkata1473

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications5,250
Total ordinary publications17,626
Total applications published22,876
Total grants in Delhi5,693
Total grants in Mumbai2,397
Total grants in Chennai5,401
Total grants in Kolkata2,345
Total Grants15,836
Total applications examined37,649

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 250 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,753 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 108
  • Total designs registered this Week: 250

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,753

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php