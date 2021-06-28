53% increase in patent publications this week, 41% increase in grants

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,024 patent applications have been published in the 26th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,024 applications published in the journal, 203 applications account for early publications while 821 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 665 applications have been granted last week as compared to 469 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 41.79%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 51 9 82.35% decrease Mumbai 30 42 40% increase Chennai 68 151 122.06% increase Kolkata 13 1 92.31% decrease Total 162 203 25.31% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 83 117 40.96% increase Mumbai 109 105 3.67% decrease Chennai 296 542 83.11% increase Kolkata 17 57 235.3% increase Total 505 821 62.57% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 667

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,024

Percentage difference: 53.52% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,093 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 460 Mumbai 227 Chennai 321 Kolkata 85 Total 1,093

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 158 268 69.62% increase Mumbai 89 119 33.71% increase Chennai 167 194 16.17% increase Kolkata 55 84 52.73% increase Total 469 665 41.79% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,024 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 208 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 32 applications from Mumbai, 34 applications from Pune, 59 applications from Bangalore, 43 applications from Chennai, 20 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 18th June 2021 to 25th June 2021 Delhi 424 17 Mumbai 508 32 Pune 438 34 Bangalore 611 59 Chennai 750 43 Hyderabad 384 20 Kolkata 147 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 5,250 Total ordinary publications 17,626 Total applications published 22,876 Total grants in Delhi 5,693 Total grants in Mumbai 2,397 Total grants in Chennai 5,401 Total grants in Kolkata 2,345 Total Grants 15,836 Total applications examined 37,649

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 250 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,753 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 108

Total designs registered this Week: 250

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,753

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

