520 patent granted this week, 61% increase in grants

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 30th of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 761 patent applications have been published in the 44th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 761 applications published in the journal, 289 applications account for early publications while 472 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 520 applications have been granted last week as compared to 323 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 60.99%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 158 107 32.28% decrease Mumbai 15 62 313.33% increase Chennai 27 118 337.04% increase Kolkata 5 2 60% decrease Total 205 289 40.98% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 65 85 30.77% increase Mumbai 64 78 21.88% increase Chennai 180 281 56.11% increase Kolkata 140 28 80% decrease Total 449 472 5.12% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 654

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 761

Percentage difference: 16.36% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,497 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 638 Mumbai 291 Chennai 425 Kolkata 143 Total 1,497

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 114 209 83.33% increase Mumbai 54 67 24.07% decrease Chennai 105 187 78.1% increase Kolkata 50 57 14% increase Total 323 520 60.99% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 761 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 168 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 12 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 21 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 51 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 11 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 23rd October 2020 to 30th October 2020 Delhi 1,165 12 Mumbai 1,452 31 Pune 830 21 Bangalore 1,245 28 Chennai 1,281 51 Hyderabad 675 14 Kolkata 196 11

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 6,550 Total ordinary publications 39,223 Total applications published 45,773 Total grants in Delhi 7,870 Total grants in Mumbai 3,251 Total grants in Chennai 7,455 Total grants in Kolkata 3,584 Total Grants 22,160 Total applications examined 60,095

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 155 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,618 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 155

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,618

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

