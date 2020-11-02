+91-80-26860424 / 34

02 November 2020
520 patent granted this week, 61% increase in grants

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 30th of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 761 patent applications have been published in the 44th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 761 applications published in the journal, 289 applications account for early publications while 472 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 520 applications have been granted last week as compared to 323 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 60.99%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi15810732.28% decrease
Mumbai1562313.33% increase
Chennai27118337.04% increase
Kolkata5260% decrease
Total20528940.98% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi658530.77% increase
Mumbai647821.88% increase
Chennai18028156.11% increase
Kolkata1402880% decrease
Total4494725.12% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 654

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 761

Percentage difference: 16.36% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,497 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi638
Mumbai291
Chennai425
Kolkata143
Total1,497

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi11420983.33% increase
Mumbai546724.07% decrease
Chennai10518778.1% increase
Kolkata505714% increase
Total32352060.99% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 761 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 168 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 12 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 21 applications from Pune, 28 applications from Bangalore, 51 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 11 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date23rd October 2020 to 30th October 2020
Delhi1,16512
Mumbai1,45231
Pune83021
Bangalore1,24528
Chennai1,28151
Hyderabad67514
Kolkata19611

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications6,550
Total ordinary publications39,223
Total applications published45,773
Total grants in Delhi7,870
Total grants in Mumbai3,251
Total grants in Chennai7,455
Total grants in Kolkata3,584
Total Grants22,160
Total applications examined60,095

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 155 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,618 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 155

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,618

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP's Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

