5 Reasons to Protect Your Trademark

Why should you register your trademark?

A trademark is your brand’s first line of defense. Without the legal protections of a registered trademark, your competitors could use your business name and logo to sell their own products. This is why registering your company’s trademarks is so important. Trademarks help you protect your brand, driving customers back to you instead of someone else. Trademarks can be tricky to understand, especially for new business owners.

Here are five reasons why you should protect your trademark as soon as possible:

Trademark registration protects your brand

The primary benefit of trademark registration is that it protects your brand from being used by other businesses. Trademark registrants have the exclusive right to use their company name or logo as a marketing tool. Anyone who uses your brand without permission can be sued for trademark infringement. If your competitors use your brand to sell their products, consumers will be confused. This can be a problem if people are looking for your company and end up buying a different brand. If your competitors are using your trademark, you could lose customers and sales, resulting in lower profits. If your competitors are using your brand to sell shoddy or substandard products, you could be seriously harmed.

Trademark registration helps in stopping competitors from using your brand

If you have a trademark registration, you can stop competitors from using your brand. Registering a trademark allows you to sue competitors for trademark infringement, and get an injunction to stop competitors from using your brand. If your trademark is well known, you can competitors from using your brand in any business different from your business as well. In most cases, competitors refrain from using your trademark if you have a registration and give clear notice of your registration.