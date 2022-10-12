5 Reasons to Protect Your Trademark
Why should you register your trademark?
A trademark is your brand’s first line of defense. Without the legal protections of a registered trademark, your competitors could use your business name and logo to sell their own products. This is why registering your company’s trademarks is so important. Trademarks help you protect your brand, driving customers back to you instead of someone else. Trademarks can be tricky to understand, especially for new business owners.
Here are five reasons why you should protect your trademark as soon as possible:
Trademark registration protects your brand
The primary benefit of trademark registration is that it protects your brand from being used by other businesses. Trademark registrants have the exclusive right to use their company name or logo as a marketing tool. Anyone who uses your brand without permission can be sued for trademark infringement. If your competitors use your brand to sell their products, consumers will be confused. This can be a problem if people are looking for your company and end up buying a different brand. If your competitors are using your trademark, you could lose customers and sales, resulting in lower profits. If your competitors are using your brand to sell shoddy or substandard products, you could be seriously harmed.
Trademark registration helps in stopping competitors from using your brand
If you have a trademark registration, you can stop competitors from using your brand. Registering a trademark allows you to sue competitors for trademark infringement, and get an injunction to stop competitors from using your brand. If your trademark is well known, you can competitors from using your brand in any business different from your business as well. In most cases, competitors refrain from using your trademark if you have a registration and give clear notice of your registration.
Trademark registration allows you to sue for infringement
Though the use of a trademark without registration gives what is referred to as common law rights, you can only sue someone for passing off if you do not have a registration. Passing off is relatively quite difficult to prove, and requires a lot of evidence to be produced before the Court. However, if you have a trademark registration, you can sue for trademark infringement as well as passing off. Trademark infringement is decided based on a double identity test, which is relatively easy to prove. In other words, you can stop competitors easily by suing for trademark infringement if you have a trademark registration, which is not possible if you do not have a registration.
Trademark registration opens licensing and franchising opportunities
Trademarks help you expand your company by partnering with other businesses that want to use your brand name. If you’re thinking about licensing or franchising your business, your trademarks will be important. You’ll need to register your trademark in all relevant classes of business. This will help you protect your brand and keep the trademark registration in all extensions of your business. If you’re working with a partner who wants to use your brand name, you’ll need to work with a trademark attorney to strategize and draft your trademark engagements. Your attorney will help ensure that your trademark rights are appropriately safeguarded in all your business agreements.
Trademark registration increases the valuation of your company
Trademark registration may help you increase the valuation of your company when you sell it. If you’re planning to sell your company, you can use your trademarks to boost the value of the business. Your trademarks will likely help you get a higher price for your company. The value of your company is dependent on many factors, including your annual revenue, the industry you operate in, your profit margins, and the age of your company. If you’re looking to sell your company, you want to make sure you have all of your trademarks properly registered. This will boost the value of your business, making it easier to sell. Trademarks are important, but they also make your company more valuable. This will help you get a better price when you sell your company.
Conclusion
To conclude, registering a trademark gives you numerous business and competitive advantages, and it is advisable to protect your trademarks if you wish to protect your business, product, and valuation interests.
