+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

43% more patents granted this week, total patents issued till date near 19k

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 43% more patents granted this week, total patents issued ...
21 September 2020
0 Cmnts

43% more patents granted this week, total patents issued till date near 19k

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 18th of September 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,666 patent applications have been published in the 38th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,666 applications published in the journal, 171 applications account for early publications while 1,495 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 569 applications have been granted last week as compared to 396 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 43.69%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2451112.5% increase
Mumbai53589.43% increase
Chennai1055052.38% decrease
Kolkata1121100% increase
Total1831716.56% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1,03972130.61% decrease
Mumbai13317934.59% increase
Chennai36843919.29% increase
Kolkata34156358.82% increase
Total1,5741,4955.02% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,757

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,666

Percentage difference: 5.18% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,017 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi423
Mumbai171
Chennai342
Kolkata81
Total1,017

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi12520362.4% increase
Mumbai598442.37% increase
Chennai15818315.82% increase
Kolkata549983.33% increase
Total39656943.69% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,666 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 206 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 39 applications from Delhi, 42 applications from Mumbai, 35 applications from Pune, 33 applications from Bangalore, 41 applications from Chennai and 7 applications from Hyderabad and 9 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date11th September 2020 to 18th September 2020
Delhi1,00139
Mumbai1,18542
Pune73235
Bangalore96333
Chennai97841
Hyderabad5557
Kolkata1559

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications5,048
Total ordinary publications29,073
Total applications published34,121
Total grants in Delhi6,705
Total grants in Mumbai2,809
Total grants in Chennai6,392
Total grants in Kolkata3,083
Total Grants18,989
Total applications examined52,024

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 207 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,433 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 157
  • Total designs registered this Week: 207

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,433

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider