43% more patents granted this week, total patents issued till date near 19k

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 18th of September 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,666 patent applications have been published in the 38th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,666 applications published in the journal, 171 applications account for early publications while 1,495 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 569 applications have been granted last week as compared to 396 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 43.69%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 24 51 112.5% increase Mumbai 53 58 9.43% increase Chennai 105 50 52.38% decrease Kolkata 1 12 1100% increase Total 183 171 6.56% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1,039 721 30.61% decrease Mumbai 133 179 34.59% increase Chennai 368 439 19.29% increase Kolkata 34 156 358.82% increase Total 1,574 1,495 5.02% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,757

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,666

Percentage difference: 5.18% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,017 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 423 Mumbai 171 Chennai 342 Kolkata 81 Total 1,017

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 125 203 62.4% increase Mumbai 59 84 42.37% increase Chennai 158 183 15.82% increase Kolkata 54 99 83.33% increase Total 396 569 43.69% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,666 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 206 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 39 applications from Delhi, 42 applications from Mumbai, 35 applications from Pune, 33 applications from Bangalore, 41 applications from Chennai and 7 applications from Hyderabad and 9 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 11th September 2020 to 18th September 2020 Delhi 1,001 39 Mumbai 1,185 42 Pune 732 35 Bangalore 963 33 Chennai 978 41 Hyderabad 555 7 Kolkata 155 9

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 5,048 Total ordinary publications 29,073 Total applications published 34,121 Total grants in Delhi 6,705 Total grants in Mumbai 2,809 Total grants in Chennai 6,392 Total grants in Kolkata 3,083 Total Grants 18,989 Total applications examined 52,024

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 207 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,433 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 157

Total designs registered this Week: 207

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,433

