416 patent applications published, 406 grants and 312 FERs issued by IPO last week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 3rd of April 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 416 patent applications have been published in the 14th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 416 applications published in the journal, 8 applications account for early publications while 408 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 406 applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 17 1 94.12% decrease Mumbai 19 2 89.47% decrease Chennai 26 5 80.77% decrease Kolkata — — — Total 62 8 87.1% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 90 119 32.22% increase Mumbai 52 55 5.77% increase Chennai 158 209 32.28% increase Kolkata 20 25 25% increase Total 320 408 27.5% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 382

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 416

Percentage difference: 8.9% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 312 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 108 Mumbai 59 Chennai 81 Kolkata 64 Total 312

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi — 139 — Mumbai — 54 — Chennai — 132 — Kolkata — 81 — Total — 406 —

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 416 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 124 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 12 applications from Delhi, 15 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 50 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai and 12 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 27th March 2020 to 3rd April 2020 Delhi 303 12 Mumbai 449 15 Pune 253 10 Bangalore 339 50 Chennai 329 20 Hyderabad 176 12 Kolkata 42 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,725 Total ordinary publications 11,301 Total applications published 13,026 Total grants in Delhi 2,650 Total grants in Mumbai 1,221 Total grants in Chennai 2,468 Total grants in Kolkata 1,260 Total Grants 7,599 Total applications examined 23,143

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 0 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2824 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 54

Total designs registered this Week: —

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2824

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

