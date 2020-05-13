+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

3781 Trademark Applications Filed this Week, 6% Increase in Trademark Examinations this Week.

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 3781 Trademark Applications Filed this Week, 6% Increase ...
13 May 2020
0 Cmnts

3781 Trademark Applications Filed this Week, 6% Increase in Trademark Examinations this Week.

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

3781 trademark applications filed this week, Decrease of 22% in total number of trademark applications disposed through show cause hearings. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Trademark Registry has started picking its pace gradually as the lockdown is easing. Further, there has been an increase of 6% in the total number of applications Examined by the Trademark Office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office29563119An increase of 6%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings671523A decrease of 22%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark JournalN/A5329An increase of 5329 %
Total Registrations GrantedN/AN/AN/A
Total Hearing Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A
Total Renewal Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between May 6th ,2020 to May 13th ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD295181575N/A
2CHENNAI860262911N/A
3DELHI16495861679N/A
4KOLKATA183104245N/A
5MUMBAI7943401220N/A
Total 378114734630N/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to May 13th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 101463
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 39241
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 83419
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79635
Total Page Visits: 125 - Today Page Visits: 125

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php