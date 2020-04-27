+91-80-26860424 / 34

265 Patent Publications, 219 Grants in the last week

265 Patent Publications, 219 Grants in the last week
27 April 2020
0 Cmnts

265 Patent Publications, 219 Grants in the last week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly IP Statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 24th of April 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 265 patent applications have been published in the 17th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 265 applications published in the journal, 100 applications account for early publications while 165 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 219 applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi6
Mumbai3
Chennai3983166.66% increase
Kolkata02
Total12100733.33% increase
    

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1259028% decrease
Mumbai853262.35% decrease
Chennai1333772.18% decrease
Kolkata17664.71% decrease
Total36016554.16% decrease

 

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 372

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 265

Percentage difference: 28.76% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

No FER’s have been issued in the referenced week.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi0
Mumbai0
Chennai0
Kolkata0
Total0

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi52
Mumbai41
Chennai83
Kolkata43
Total219

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 265 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 57 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 7 applications from Mumbai, 4 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 17 applications from Chennai and 5 applications from Hyderabad and 0 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date17th April 2020 to 24th April 2020
Delhi3436
Mumbai5097
Pune2884
Bangalore38118
Chennai36917
Hyderabad2025
Kolkata46

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,845
Total ordinary publications12,108
Total applications published13,953
Total grants in Delhi2,702
Total grants in Mumbai1,262
Total grants in Chennai2,551
Total grants in Kolkata1,303
Total Grants7,818
Total applications examined23,143

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 21 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2845 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 0
  • Total designs registered this Week: 21

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2845

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

 

 

