265 Patent Publications, 219 Grants in the last week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 24th of April 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 265 patent applications have been published in the 17th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 265 applications published in the journal, 100 applications account for early publications while 165 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 219 applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 6 — — Mumbai 3 — — Chennai 3 98 3166.66% increase Kolkata 0 2 — Total 12 100 733.33% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 125 90 28% decrease Mumbai 85 32 62.35% decrease Chennai 133 37 72.18% decrease Kolkata 17 6 64.71% decrease Total 360 165 54.16% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 372

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 265

Percentage difference: 28.76% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

No FER’s have been issued in the referenced week.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 0 Mumbai 0 Chennai 0 Kolkata 0 Total 0

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi — 52 — Mumbai — 41 — Chennai — 83 — Kolkata — 43 — Total — 219 —

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 265 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 57 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 7 applications from Mumbai, 4 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 17 applications from Chennai and 5 applications from Hyderabad and 0 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 17th April 2020 to 24th April 2020 Delhi 343 6 Mumbai 509 7 Pune 288 4 Bangalore 381 18 Chennai 369 17 Hyderabad 202 5 Kolkata 46 —

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,845 Total ordinary publications 12,108 Total applications published 13,953 Total grants in Delhi 2,702 Total grants in Mumbai 1,262 Total grants in Chennai 2,551 Total grants in Kolkata 1,303 Total Grants 7,818 Total applications examined 23,143

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 21 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2845 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 0

Total designs registered this Week: 21

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2845

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

