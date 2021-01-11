2020 Trademark Statistics – A Recap

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to December 31st, 2020

Particulars 2020 Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 394,839 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 451,770 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 362,196 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 238,147

Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison

Particulars 1st Jan 2019-31st Dec 2019 1st Jan 2020-31st Dec 2020 Change in % Total Applications Filed 336198 394839 An increase of 17.4% Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 382950 451770 An increase of 18% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 237032 75931 A decrease of 68% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 380924 362196 A decrease of 5% Total Registrations Granted 302721 238147 A decrease of 21% Total Hearing Notices Issued 395156 5953 A decrease of 98% Total Renewal Notices Issued 103230 98299 A decrease of 5%

As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 17.4% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2020 as compared to 2019. However, there has been a 21% decrease in the total registrations granted in the year 2020 as compared to 2019.

Further, the total number of applications disposed through showcause hearing in 2020 has taken a huge dip compared to 2019. This decrease may be attributed to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

