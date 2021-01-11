+91-80-26860424 / 34

11 January 2021
2020 Trademark Statistics – A Recap

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to December 31st, 2020

Particulars2020
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed394,839
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined451,770
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published362,196
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered238,147

Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison

Particulars1st Jan 2019-31st Dec 20191st Jan 2020-31st Dec 2020Change in %
Total Applications Filed336198394839An increase of 17.4%
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office382950451770An increase of 18%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings23703275931A decrease of 68%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal380924362196A decrease of 5%
Total Registrations Granted302721238147A decrease of 21%
Total Hearing Notices Issued3951565953A decrease of 98%
Total Renewal Notices Issued10323098299A decrease of 5%

As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 17.4% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2020 as compared to 2019. However, there has been a 21% decrease in the total registrations granted in the year 2020 as compared to 2019.

Further, the total number of applications disposed through showcause hearing in 2020 has taken a huge dip compared to 2019. This decrease may be attributed to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

