2000+ patent applications published this week, design registrations hover at 14,000

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 13th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2066 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 2066 applications published in the journal, 920 applications account for early publications while 1146 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 538 applications have been granted last week as compared to 388 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 38.65%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 29 737 2441.37% increase Mumbai 18 52 188.88% increase Chennai 152 120 21.05% decrease Kolkata 12 11 8.33% decrease Total 211 920 336.01% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 631 240 61.96% decrease Mumbai 275 449 63.27% increase Chennai 450 293 34.88% decrease Kolkata 66 164 148.48% increase Total 1422 1146 19.40% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1633

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):2066

Percentage difference: 26.51% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1787 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 706 Mumbai 305 Chennai 550 Kolkata 226 Total 1787

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 153 186 21.56% increase Mumbai 62 77 24.19% increase Chennai 124 201 62.09% increase Kolkata 49 74 51.02% increase Total 388 538 38.65% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2066 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 484 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 242 applications from Delhi, 122 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Bangalore, 73 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st January 2019 to 20th December 2019 13th December 2019 to 20th December 2019 Delhi 1418 242 Mumbai 1001 122 Bangalore 1085 26 Chennai 1024 73 Hyderabad 482 18 Kolkata 258 3

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 –till date)

Total early publications 6428 Total ordinary publications 43602 Total applications published 50030 Total grants in Delhi 8631 Total grants in Mumbai 3150 Total grants in Chennai 7302 Total grants in Kolkata 3632 Total Grants 22715 Total applications examined 78993

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 148 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date now adds to a total of 14322 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 148

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date: 14322

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

