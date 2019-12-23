+91-80-26860424 / 34

2000+ patent applications published this week, design registrations hover at 14,000

23 December 2019
2000+ patent applications published this week, design registrations hover at 14,000

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
weekly patent news - Patent statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 13th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2066 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 2066 applications published in the journal, 920 applications account for early publications while 1146 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 538 applications have been granted last week as compared to 388 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 38.65%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi297372441.37% increase
Mumbai1852188.88% increase
Chennai15212021.05% decrease
Kolkata12118.33% decrease
Total211920336.01% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi63124061.96% decrease
Mumbai27544963.27% increase
Chennai45029334.88% decrease
Kolkata66164148.48% increase
Total1422114619.40% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1633

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):2066

Percentage difference: 26.51% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1787 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi706
Mumbai305
Chennai550
Kolkata226
Total1787

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi15318621.56% increase
Mumbai627724.19% increase
Chennai12420162.09% increase
Kolkata497451.02% increase
Total38853838.65% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2066 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 484 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 242 applications from Delhi, 122 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Bangalore, 73 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st January 2019 to 20th December 201913th December 2019 to 20th December 2019
Delhi1418242
Mumbai1001122
Bangalore108526
Chennai102473
Hyderabad48218
Kolkata2583

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 –till date)

Total early publications6428
Total ordinary publications43602
Total applications published50030
Total grants in Delhi8631
Total grants in Mumbai3150
Total grants in Chennai7302
Total grants in Kolkata3632
Total Grants22715
Total applications examined78993

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 148 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date now adds to a total of 14322 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 148
  • Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date: 14322

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

