27 July 2020
1927 patent examination reports issued this week, decrease in patent publications and grant

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 24th of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 553 patent applications have been published in the 30th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 553 applications published in the journal, 45 applications account for early publications while 508 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 463 applications have been granted last week as compared to 908 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 49.01%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi8187.5% decrease
Mumbai722565.28% decrease
Chennai681775% decrease
Kolkata25292% decrease
Total1734573.99% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi64589.38% decrease
Mumbai1037032.04% decrease
Chennai2292310.87% increase
Kolkata22149577.27% increase
Total41850821.53% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 591

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):  553

Percentage difference: 6.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,927 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi715
Mumbai331
Chennai685
Kolkata196
Total1,927

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi36315357.85% decrease
Mumbai1105550% decrease
Chennai31016347.42% decrease
Kolkata1259226.4% decrease
Total90846349.01% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 553 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 101 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 22 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 11 applications from Chennai and 6 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date17th July 2020 to 24th July 2020
Delhi55311
Mumbai93831
Pune51322
Bangalore70217
Chennai68211
Hyderabad3706
Kolkata1113

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,468
Total ordinary publications18,349
Total applications published21,817
Total grants in Delhi4,984
Total grants in Mumbai2,116
Total grants in Chennai4,781
Total grants in Kolkata2,340
Total Grants14,221
Total applications examined41,203

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 118 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,746 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205
  • Total designs registered this Week: 118

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,746

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

