1927 patent examination reports issued this week, decrease in patent publications and grant

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 24th of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 553 patent applications have been published in the 30th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 553 applications published in the journal, 45 applications account for early publications while 508 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 463 applications have been granted last week as compared to 908 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 49.01%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 8 1 87.5% decrease Mumbai 72 25 65.28% decrease Chennai 68 17 75% decrease Kolkata 25 2 92% decrease Total 173 45 73.99% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 64 58 9.38% decrease Mumbai 103 70 32.04% decrease Chennai 229 231 0.87% increase Kolkata 22 149 577.27% increase Total 418 508 21.53% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 591

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 553

Percentage difference: 6.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,927 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 715 Mumbai 331 Chennai 685 Kolkata 196 Total 1,927

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 363 153 57.85% decrease Mumbai 110 55 50% decrease Chennai 310 163 47.42% decrease Kolkata 125 92 26.4% decrease Total 908 463 49.01% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 553 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 101 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 22 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 11 applications from Chennai and 6 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 17th July 2020 to 24th July 2020 Delhi 553 11 Mumbai 938 31 Pune 513 22 Bangalore 702 17 Chennai 682 11 Hyderabad 370 6 Kolkata 111 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,468 Total ordinary publications 18,349 Total applications published 21,817 Total grants in Delhi 4,984 Total grants in Mumbai 2,116 Total grants in Chennai 4,781 Total grants in Kolkata 2,340 Total Grants 14,221 Total applications examined 41,203

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 118 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,746 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205

Total designs registered this Week: 118

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,746

